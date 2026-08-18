Diesel Laptops and Trucker Path Announce Exclusive Limited-Time Diagnostic and Navigation Bundle for Truckers

IRMO, S.C. and PHOENIX, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Diesel Laptops and Trucker Path, providers of the most comprehensive and relied upon mobile app for North American truckers, have launched a limited-time promotion, offering owner-operators and small fleets a rare opportunity to significantly reduce equipment downtime and operational costs. By combining professional grade diagnostic hardware with truck specific navigation software, this initiative provides a comprehensive solution for addressing the complexities of modern trucking.

The Trucker Path and Diesel Laptop bundle for truck drivers allows users to make the right call immediately: whether to keep driving, perform a roadside repair, or head to a shop with the exact repair directions already in hand. This eliminates the guesswork, helps to avoid unnecessary tows, and keeps the wheels rolling with the same technology used by the pros.

During this limited window, Trucker Path users can take control of their operation with a $100 discount on the Diesel Decoder from Diesel Laptops. This tiny device plugs directly into the diagnostic port, turning a smartphone into a high-powered diagnostic tool with the free Diesel Decoder app. Unlike generic scanners that provide vague data, this tool reads proprietary, manufacturer-specific fault codes—including P-style codes for PACCAR—to give users deeper insights in under 60 seconds.

To ensure users have access to the expertise to match the data, the offer includes 30 days of Diesel Repair Professional, granting users mobile access to the industry's largest database of wiring diagrams, labor times, and technical documents for every make and model.

This bundle also includes a 30-day subscription to Trucker Path Diamond, the premier navigational resource for North American truckers. Used by over one million drivers, Trucker Path Diamond members benefit from AI enhanced trip planning to optimize Hours-of-Service, real-time parking availability at over 20,000 locations and more than 500,000 points of interest relevant to truckers. This comprehensive toolkit ensures drivers have the road intel needed to find the best fuel prices and navigate safely with offline maps even in areas with low data coverage.

This combined toolkit allows users to make the right call immediately: whether to keep driving, perform a roadside repair, or head to a shop with the exact repair directions already in hand. This eliminates the guesswork, helps to avoid unnecessary tows, and keeps the wheels rolling with the same technology used by the pros.

"We built the Diesel Decoder to bridge the gap between a dashboard light and a verified fix," said Tyler Robertson, founder of Diesel Laptops. "By forming this relationship with Trucker Path, we are putting professional-grade diagnostic and routing tools into the hands of the people who keep the economy moving. This is about giving drivers the confidence to make the right call in sixty seconds, whether they need to keep driving or pull over for service."

The Diesel Decoder connects via Bluetooth to a smartphone to read manufacturer-specific fault codes, clear codes, and perform critical commands like DPF regens. When used with the Diesel Repair Professional subscription, drivers have the industry's largest database of wiring diagrams, labor time guides, and technical repair documents at their fingertips.

"Efficiency is the heartbeat of the trucking industry," said Chris Oliver, CMO of Trucker Path. "By pairing our navigational and parking data with the diagnostic capabilities of Diesel Laptops, we are providing drivers with the tools to manage their operations and their time effectively."

The collaboration aims to stop the cycle of unnecessary tows and expensive shop visits by providing immediate, actionable intelligence.

"Our goal is to remove the guesswork from the repair process," Oliver continued. "When a driver understands exactly what is wrong with their vehicle, they avoid the cost and delay of roadside repairs or unnecessary towing. This partnership ensures that when a driver encounters an issue, they have the immediate information needed to resolve it and get back on the road."

The Offer Details:

$100 Off Diesel Decoder: Plug-and-play diagnostic hardware that reads manufacturer-specific codes and performs dealer-level commands via your phone.

Diesel Repair Pro (30 Days): Access to the industry's largest mobile database for wiring diagrams, repair procedures, and part cross-referencing.

Trucker Path Diamond Subscription (30 Days): Full access to truck-specific GPS routing, real-time parking availability and reservations, fuel optimization tools and much more.

This limited-time offer delivers a combined value of $410 in savings. To claim this offer, visit https://www.diesellaptops.com/products/truckerpath-decoder-bundle .

About Diesel Laptops

Founded in 2015 and based in Irmo, South Carolina, Diesel Laptops is the industry leader in technician efficiency. We provide the diagnostic tools, repair data, and training necessary to help independent shops, fleets, and owner-operators minimize downtime and maximize productivity.

About Trucker Path

Phoenix-based Trucker Path is the provider of a wide range of truck driver-centric mobility products. The Trucker Path app is currently used regularly by over 1 million professional truck drivers. Offering best-in-class navigation with truck-specific routing, the Trucker Path app also provides access to vital up-to-date information about truck stops, real-time parking availability, fuel prices and discounts, weigh station statuses, and truck scales and wash locations. Trucker Path Deals offers an expansive list of products and services that fulfill the company's commitment to helping truckers reduce costs and make life on the road a little easier. The company also offers TruckLoads, a digital freight exchange that connects drivers, carriers and brokers and Trucker Path Insurance, a digitally-enabled retail insurance agency designed to connect insurance carriers with truck drivers and small fleets. For more information, visit www.truckerpath.com.

SOURCE Trucker Path