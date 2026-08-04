Easy & Quick Trans Improves Route Planning and Driver Support with Trucker Path

Growing temperature-controlled and high-value freight carrier uses technology to reduce unnecessary miles, improve driver support, and make life on the road easier

PHOENIX, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trucker Path, providers of the most comprehensive and relied upon mobile app for North American truckers, today announced that Easy & Quick Trans is realizing improved route planning, stronger driver support, better operational visibility, and greater cost control after implementing Trucker Path across its fleet.

Growing temperature-controlled and high-value freight carrier, Easy & Quick Trans uses Trucker Path technology to reduce unnecessary miles, improve driver support, and make life on the road easier

"Trucker Path has become an important tool for both our drivers and operations team," said Ben Leppert, human resources and driver recruiting manager at Easy & Quick Trans. "Our drivers have access to truck-safe navigation, parking information, fuel locations, repair facilities, and other services they need while on the road. At the same time, our dispatch team has better visibility into planned routes and can provide faster support when conditions change.

"As our fleet has grown to more than 100 trucks, the platform has helped us scale without adding unnecessary complexity," Leppert continued. "It supports our commitment to giving drivers the technology, communication, and operational support they need to be successful while helping us continue to provide secure and dependable transportation services for our customers."

Easy & Quick Trans, a Schaumburg, Illinois-based carrier, specializes in transporting temperature-controlled, high-value, and time-sensitive freight. As the company's fleet expanded, it needed a scalable platform that could help control fuel and toll spending, improve dispatch visibility, and provide drivers with a centralized resource for navigation and essential on-road services.

Benefits experienced by Easy & Quick Trans include:

Truck-safe navigation designed to help drivers remain on appropriate commercial routes.

Easier access to truck parking, fuel locations, repair facilities, truck washes, scales, and other essential services.

More consistent trip planning between drivers and dispatch.

Faster operational support when routes, parking conditions, or delivery circumstances change.

Reduced unnecessary miles through improved route planning and out-of-route alerts.

Greater visibility when drivers deviate from planned routes.

Fewer routine calls between drivers and dispatch.

Improved fuel and toll cost management.

Better operational visibility through the coordinated use of Trucker Path and Samsara.

A more consistent driver experience across a growing fleet.

"The experience at Easy & Quick Trans demonstrates how a centralized platform can support both fleet operations and the professionals behind the wheel," said Chris Oliver, CMO at Trucker Path. "We are pleased to support Easy & Quick Trans as it expands its fleet while continuing to invest in driver support, cost control, safety, and operational efficiency."

ABOUT EASY & QUICK TRANS

Easy & Quick Trans, Inc. is a Schaumburg, Illinois-based motor carrier specializing in temperature-controlled, high-value, and time-sensitive freight. Operating a fleet of more than 100 trucks, the company provides solo and team transportation services throughout the United States.

Easy & Quick Trans combines experienced drivers, 24/7 operational support, real-time shipment visibility, and technology-enabled route planning to provide dependable transportation solutions for its customers. As an EPA SmartWay partner, the company is also committed to improving fuel efficiency and reducing the environmental impact of its transportation operations.

Easy & Quick Trans is committed to providing its professional drivers with consistent communication, practical on-road support, modern technology, and the resources needed to operate safely and successfully.

ABOUT TRUCKER PATH

Phoenix-based Trucker Path is the provider of a wide range of truck driver-centric mobility products. The Trucker Path app is currently used regularly by over 1 million professional truck drivers. Offering best-in-class navigation with truck-specific routing, the Trucker Path app also provides access to vital up-to-date information about truck stops, real-time parking availability, fuel prices and discounts, weigh station statuses, and truck scales and wash locations. Trucker Path Deals offers an expansive list of products and services that fulfill the company's commitment to helping truckers reduce costs and make life on the road a little easier. The company also offers TruckLoads, a digital freight exchange that connects drivers, carriers and brokers and Trucker Path Insurance, a digitally-enabled retail insurance agency designed to connect insurance carriers with truck drivers and small fleets. For more information, visit www.truckerpath.com.

SOURCE Trucker Path