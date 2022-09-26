Diesel Laptops Announces National Reseller Program

IRMO, S.C., Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Diesel Laptops has announced the expansion of its network of business partners through the creation of a reseller program, and is currently searching for high-performing resellers in select geographic areas. The reseller program is designed for North American regional and national-level heavy duty commercial parts distributors and OEM dealers.

Diesel Laptops Products

"With today's technology placed in commercial trucks, it's more important than ever that customers have the proper diagnostic tools to efficiently repair their own equipment," said Tyler Robertson, Diesel Laptops Founder and CEO. "We've put together a program that offers easy to explain diagnostic tools and repair information to bring these products to a larger audience. For our resellers, this means their customers can more efficiently repair trucks which leads to more part sales for the reseller."

Diesel Laptops resellers will stock branded diagnostic tools and have the ability to sell Standard and Professional-level subscriptions to Diesel Repair, Diesel Laptops' acclaimed service platform to generate recurring revenue for their stores. The initial reseller product catalog includes:

Diesel Repair - a subscription-based repair information website

Diesel Decoder - Turns any Android or iOS phone into a diagnostic tool able to perform DPF regens

Diesel Handheld - A self-contained device that performs basic diagnostics and DPF regens

Diesel Handheld Pro - An Android-enabled devices that performs common DPF & SCR commands along with maintenance resets

Diesel Tablet - A tool with over 5,000 commands and tests for commercial trucks

Diesel Link - A RP1210 device that works with all OEM software and comes with free diagnostic software (Diesel Explorer)

Resellers stocking Diesel Laptops tools will have the added benefit of training with Diesel Laptops' in-house sales team on the most effective ways to leverage the Diesel Laptops brand in their businesses.

To learn more about Diesel Laptops' reseller program and start the enrollment process, visit https://www.diesellaptops.com/pages/reseller-program .

Diesel Laptops, an INC. 5000 company, provides specialized diesel diagnostic hardware and software for the commercial truck, construction, automobile, agriculture, and off-highway markets. Diesel Laptops is the industry leader in diesel diagnostic tools and repair information. The Diesel Laptops team prides itself in being the diesel diagnostic experts and providing customers with world-class service. For more information, visit www.diesellaptops.com .

Media Contact:

Beth Barkovich

888-983-1975 x850

[email protected]

SOURCE Diesel Laptops LLC