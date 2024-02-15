Diesel Laptops Announces VIN Decoder Integration with Karmak

News provided by

Diesel Laptops

15 Feb, 2024, 08:44 ET

IRMO, S.C., Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Diesel Laptops, the industry's foremost provider of truck diagnostic solutions and data services, is excited to announce a landmark partnership with Karmak, Inc., a premier provider of business management software for the heavy-duty trucking industry. This collaboration signifies a pivotal advancement in vehicle data management, enabling seamless integration of Diesel Laptops' VIN Decoding service into the Karmak Fusion Business System, free of additional charge to users.

Effective January 31, 2024, users of Karmak Fusion, version 3.66.36 and beyond, will gain direct access to Diesel Laptops' comprehensive VIN Decoding service. By simply entering a 17-character VIN, users can execute an API call to Diesel Laptops' extensive database, which then accurately populates vital vehicle details such as year, make, model, and engine specifications directly into their Fusion system, according to user-defined mappings. This integration is poised to revolutionize the process of creating new units for Fusion users, significantly enhancing efficiency and accuracy in data handling.

Tyler Robertson, Founder and CEO of Diesel Laptops, shared his vision for the partnership: "This collaboration with Karmak represents a significant milestone in our mission to integrate diagnostic tools, vehicle health data, repair information, and parts details more closely than ever before. We are committed to empowering Karmak users with the tools they need to succeed and are eager to build on this relationship to drive further innovations in the industry."

This partnership reaffirms Diesel Laptops' and Karmak's shared commitment to enhancing the user experience through innovative solutions. Karmak Fusion users can look forward to a vastly improved VIN decoding process, ensuring greater consistency and reliability in vehicle data management.

About Diesel Laptops

Founded in 2015, Diesel Laptops has quickly risen to become the go-to source for truck diagnostic tools and data solutions. Recognizing the increasing complexity of trucks and emission technologies, Diesel Laptops has filled a critical market gap by delivering advanced diagnostic tools designed to meet these evolving needs.

About Karmak

For over 40 years, Karmak has led the charge in developing comprehensive business management solutions for the heavy-duty trucking industry. Serving more than 1,900 locations globally, Karmak supports a wide range of clients, including full-service truck dealerships, trailer dealerships, service shops, aftermarket distributors, and lease/rental businesses, helping them achieve greater success through innovative technology and dedicated support.

Media contact:
Crystal Metzler
[email protected]
888-983-1975

SOURCE Diesel Laptops

Also from this source

Diesel Laptops Releases Groundbreaking Fault Code to Part Number Tool

Diesel Laptops Releases Groundbreaking Fault Code to Part Number Tool

Diesel Laptops is proud to announce Truck Fault Codes, a groundbreaking first in heavy-duty diagnostics, a new tool that allows users to input a...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Trucking and Road Transportation

Image1

Automotive

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.