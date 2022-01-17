Diesel Laptops Continues Innovation in the Diesel Diagnostics and Repair Landscape

IRMO, S.C., Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Diesel Laptops is proud to announce the next evolution of our Diesel Parts and Diesel Repair platforms, now accessible online via any mobile device, tablet, laptop or computer.

In a rapidly growing industry with nearly 2 million diesel engines being produced per year and nearly 9 million commercial trucks operating in the US alone, one of the main bottlenecks in the industry continues to be the frustrating truck repair process. At Diesel Laptops, we do business with repair shops every day, and for years they've told us the same thing - we need quality information in one place so we can work faster and reduce downtime for our customers.

Unfortunately, accessing parts and repair information is expensive, unreliable, and difficult to use at best. Plus, it's scattered across multiple systems on different platforms, forcing independent repair owners into a money pit of subscriptions and hassle.

With our new Diesel Parts and Diesel Repair apps, repair shop owners can sidestep all those frustrations and transition to a single app that is not only easy to use, but contains our massive database of parts and repair information all in one place.

Whether you're looking for a simple parts cross or fault code lookup, or you need one of our innovative new tools like Symptom-based Troubleshooting, By Measurement Lookup (ACES), Exploded Views, or Component Lookup, we've got you covered. Even better, this information is available everywhere you are - on your phone, tablet, or desktop computer.

Moving into 2022, both Diesel Parts and Repair platforms have been digitally enhanced to ensure our customers can improve operational efficiencies on many levels. In addition to the tools above, repair shops also have the option to explore our advanced business data solutions as well.

With tools like Inventory Analysis, Mass Parts Cross, and Parts Clean Up, companies can work directly with Diesel Laptops to improve profitability, increase margins, and find new opportunities for existing parts inventory.

Diesel Laptops CEO Tyler Robertson weighed in on our role in the parts and repair industry - "Diesel Laptops is quickly proving we don't just sell products, we solve problems. We pride ourselves in providing repair efficiency solutions through diesel diagnostic tools, and now can offer our aftermarket component manufacturer and distributor partners that same depth of knowledge and expertise via our Diesel Parts and Diesel Repair platforms."

In 2022, Diesel Laptops continues to expand and develop our software solutions and is actively seeking to partner with component manufacturers and distributors.

Interested companies should contact Beth Barkovich ( [email protected] ) for more information on how to get involved with the Diesel Parts platform.

About Diesel Laptops, LLC

Diesel Laptops, founded in 2014, provides specialized diesel diagnostic software and equipment for the commercial truck, construction, automobile, agriculture, and off-highway markets. Diesel Laptops is the industry leader in diesel diagnostic tools and repair information. We pride ourselves in being the diesel diagnostic experts and providing customers with world class customer service. For more information, visit www.DieselLaptops.com .

