Diesel Laptops Launches Master Series to Simplify Diesel Diagnostics for Technicians and Shops

IRMO, S.C., March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Diesel Laptops today announced the launch of its new Master Series of diagnostic solutions, giving commercial truck and off-highway customers a faster, simpler way to diagnose equipment, find the right repair information, and get jobs done.

The new Master Series solutions will be available March 30th

The new Master Series includes Truck Master, Equipment Master, and Truck & Equipment Master which are built to help customers diagnose problems faster, repair equipment more accurately, and reduce costly downtime. Unlike standalone scan tools, the Master Series is designed to connect diagnostics with the tools technicians actually need to finish the job: repair information, parts lookup, technical support, and training.

"With the Master Series, we're making it easier than ever for customers to choose the right solution for the way they work," said Tyler Robertson, Founder & CEO of Diesel Laptops. "This launch is about more than diagnostics. It's about giving technicians, shops, and fleets a complete repair ecosystem that helps them move faster, fix more, and keep equipment on the road. In short, a complete solution."

This launch also introduces two new license options:

Solo Licenses for individual technicians and owner-operators who need powerful diagnostics without the extra overhead.

Shop Licenses for repair businesses that need a scalable solution for multiple technicians, bays, and workflows.

The new structure gives customers a more intuitive way to buy into the Diesel Laptops platform whether they need a solution for one technician or an entire shop. It also reflects the company's broader shift toward subscription-based offerings that lowers up-front cost barriers and makes it easier for customers to access the same core hardware, software, and services in a more flexible model.

"Our goal has always been to reduce friction and provide the best solutions for the technicians doing the work," said Andy Turnbull, CRO of Diesel Laptops. "By launching our own solutions, we can bridge the gap between diagnostics, parts, and repair information. We aren't just showing you what is wrong, we're showing you exactly which part you need and how to fix it, all in a single workflow."

The integrated ecosystem now includes fault code to part number and pricing within 60 seconds, VIN-to-parts, and seamless vehicle data syncing with Diesel Health. Because the system is designed as a native solution, there is no need for additional cables or complex configurations.

These solutions will be shipping starting March 30th, 2026. For more information about the new Diesel Laptops Master Series, visit www.DieselLaptops.com.

About Diesel Laptops: Founded in 2015 by CEO Tyler Robertson, Diesel Laptops is the leading diesel technician efficiency company. By providing a comprehensive ecosystem of diagnostic solutions, repair information, technical training, and USA-based support, Diesel Laptops empowers the people who keep the world moving. Based in the United States, the company is dedicated to eliminating repair friction, minimizing downtime, and ensuring every technician has the solutions required to maximize efficiency and keep the wheels turning. Find us online at https://www.DieselLaptops.com or call (888) 983-1975.

Contact:

Mike Heath

Marketing Lead

[email protected]

888-983-1975x891

SOURCE Diesel Laptops