Diesel Laptops Launches Truck Labor Times V2: The Industry's First VIN-Specific Labor Time Guide

IRMO, S.C., May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Diesel Laptops, the premier provider of diagnostic and repair information for commercial trucks, is proud to announce the launch of Truck Labor Times V2, the latest enhancement to its comprehensive Diesel Repair Platform. This new version introduces groundbreaking features, setting a new standard for labor time guides in the commercial truck industry.

Key Features and Highlights of Truck Labor Times V2:

Diesel Repair

VIN-Specific Labor Time Guide: The first in the industry, providing labor times tailored specifically to a truck's VIN, accounting for its year, model, and specifications.





Expected Diagnostic Time on Major Components: The only labor time guide to include expected diagnostic times for major components, enhancing the precision of repair estimates.





Low/Average/High Labor Time Ranges: Recognizing variations in truck condition and technician skill, the new version provides low, average, and high labor time ranges for each operation, offering flexibility to better suit real-world scenarios.





Enhanced Search Feature: An upgraded search feature makes it easier than ever to find the labor operations you need.

Tyler Robertson, CEO of Diesel Laptops, emphasized the importance of this new release, stating, "Truck Labor Times V2 represents a significant leap forward for our Diesel Repair Platform. By providing VIN-specific labor times and accounting for diagnostic complexities, we're offering a tool that helps repair shops save time, reduce costs, and deliver accurate quotes to their customers. With Truck Labor Times V2, Diesel Repair continues to be the industry's most accurate and comprehensive resource for commercial truck repair information."

About Diesel Repair:

Dubbed the "Wikipedia of Truck Repair Information" and trusted by over 75,000 users, Diesel Repair contains the deepest and most comprehensive set of heavy-duty repair information in the industry, saving time and money for shops of all sizes. From desktop to mobile devices and everything in between, users can instantly access a vast library of wiring diagrams, fault code step-by-step directions, labor times, and much more.

Get a free 14-day all access pass to Diesel Repair at this link: https://app-repair.diesellaptops.com/#/campaign/14dayspro

About Diesel Laptops:

Diesel Laptops is a leading provider of diagnostic tools, repair information, and training services for the commercial truck industry. Our mission is Diagnostics Done Right - providing customers with the solutions and knowledge they need to keep the wheels of America turning.

Contact Information:

Kyle Cooper

Managing Director, SaaS

[email protected]

888-983-1975 x741

SOURCE Diesel Laptops