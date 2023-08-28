Diesel Laptops Releases Groundbreaking Fault Code to Part Number Tool

IRMO, S.C., Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Diesel Laptops is proud to announce Truck Fault Codes, a groundbreaking first in heavy-duty diagnostics, a new tool that allows users to input a fault code and immediately identify and order the necessary parts to complete repair work. Part of the latest enhancement of the company's Diesel Repair platform, the new tool is the end result of years of painstaking technical research and development.

Visit Repair.DieselLaptops.com and use code HDREPAIR to try it for 30 days.

"Our technicians have poured over all the data for every commercial truck manufactured the last 20 years," said Diesel Laptops CEO Tyler Robertson. "But it's going to save a lot of other people a ton of time, money, and labor. To be able to use Diesel Laptops tools to pull fault codes - or look up codes in your YMM and instantly get parts… It's a game-changer."

The new Truck Fault Codes tool will give Diesel Repair users a wealth of information alongside the other tools in the Diesel Repair platform: fault code details and possible causes, repair instructions, step-by-step troubleshooting guides, wiring diagrams, testing procedures, parts lists, and even aftermarket parts alternatives.

The updated Truck Fault Codes tool will also complement another versatile Diesel Repair feature: the VIN to Part Number tool. VIN to Part Number is the first truly operational cross-indexing tool of its kind, scraping an extensive database compiled by Diesel Laptops technicians.

"A lot of companies claim to have a way to cross-reference VINs, but the vast majority of VIN decoders on the market don't really work as well as they should," said Robertson. "Our tool gets granular. It doesn't just say you need an air filter or a lug nut– that doesn't really help. The VIN to Part Number tool serves its purpose and lets you know exactly which part you should get."

To learn more about Truck Fault Code to Part Number, VIN to Part Number, and the wide range of other diagnostic and repair service information available from Diesel Repair, visit repair.diesellaptops.com and use code HDREPAIR for a free 30-day trial of the platform.

Diesel Laptops, founded in 2014, provides specialized diesel diagnostic equipment for the commercial truck, construction, automobile, agriculture, and off-highway markets. Diesel Laptops is the industry leader in diesel diagnostic tools and repair information. The Diesel Laptops team prides itself in being the diesel diagnostic experts and providing customers with world-class service. For more information, visit www.diesellaptops.com .

