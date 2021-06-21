Diesel Laptops Today Announced the Addition of Two New Leadership Roles to Enhance Its Rapidly Growing Software and Marketing Divisions

IRMO, S.C., June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Beth Walters Barkovich joins Diesel Laptops as the new VP of Product – Parts. Beth is a sales and marketing specialist with 27 years of successful experience within the financial and transportation/commercial vehicle industries.

Before joining Diesel Laptops, Beth held the Executive Director of Membership Development role with the Heavy Duty Manufacturers Association, where she worked the last decade with top executives of key component suppliers to the on and off highway commercial vehicle markets, as well as developed relationships with the sales channels for the independent aftermarket.

Her career has included Director of Marketing roles with two HD/LD Tier 1 component manufacturers, a strategic marketing role with The National Institute of Automotive Service Excellence, and two marketing and promotional agencies, one of which she was the owner and the second which she was General Manager.

Beth has also consulted with major companies such as Pennzoil, Jiffy Lube, O'Reilly Auto Parts, AutoZone, Discount Auto Parts, and more. Beth earned a BSBA Finance from West Virginia University and also holds Series 7 and 64 financial certifications. She attained her Six Sigma Green Belt from Purdue University. Beth enjoys golf, boating and fishing, traveling, and staying fit in her free time.

Jun Espino has joined Diesel Laptops as the new VP of Engineering, overseeing the software and vehicle engineering teams and related functions. He has over 25 years of experience in software development as well as 10+ years of experience in accounting and auditing before that.

Jun has helped previous companies make the transition to agile development methodology as well as create and implement business and technology strategies necessary to succeed in the cloud and will help us fully transform our software departments into high-output teams as Diesel Laptops expands its operations to the software world.

Jun holds several certifications from Microsoft including SharePoint, Windows Server, and MCPS, as well as the Scrum Master certification from Scrum Alliance. He previously held a Certified Public Accountant license from the Republic of the Philippines.

Jun has his bachelor's degree in Accounting from the Pontifical and Royal University of Santo Tomas and a Master's degree in Computer Information Systems from Georgia Southwestern State University.

Tyler Robertson, CEO of Diesel Laptops, had this to say about the new leadership roles.

"One of our core values at Diesel Laptops is to lead by example – Beth and Jun have experience that has demonstrated those traits before they came to Diesel Laptops, and we're excited to see how they can lead not only within Diesel Laptops, but in the heavy-duty industry as a whole with their innovative ideas and focused results

"Diesel Laptops is committed to providing efficiency solutions in the commercial truck and equipment repair industry, and that involves creating software and services. We are focused on bringing in highly knowledgeable executives that have a history of executing and moving our company forward. I warmly welcome both Beth and Jun to the Diesel Laptops family."

