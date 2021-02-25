DIESEL OUTBOARDS, LLC Partners with NORTHPOINT COMMERICAL FINANCE for Dealer Floor Planning

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Diesel Outboards, LLC, the distributor of OXE diesel outboards for the U.S. West Coast, Gulf Region, and Central U.S. along with central and western Canada, is pleased to announce an agreement with Northpoint Commercial Finance to provide floor planning for dealerships inside the Diesel Outboard network. This will provide dealerships with financing options for their on-hand inventory of OXE Marine outboard engines, which allows dealerships to maintain a robust stock of OXE outboards while also enjoying cash flow flexibility. By offering financial options to build and maintain inventory, Northpoint's partnership with Diesel Outboards, LLC allows dealerships to better serve end-use consumers with quick access to OXE outboards.

NORTHPOINT COMMERICAL FINANCE to Provide Dealer Floor Planning for DIESEL OUTBOARDS, LLC Diesel Outboards, LLC, is the distributor of OXE diesel outboards for the U.S. West Coast, Gulf Region, and Central U.S.

"Our OXE diesel outboards dealer network can now offer a full lineup of our products to commercial, government, and recreational users, enhancing dealership success. Our job is to keep dealers financially viable while being committed to supporting them with the best tools available. Offering a floor-planning program gives dealers the tools to fill their showrooms with product and inventory to support all consumers. We are excited to be part of this industry milestone providing financing solutions for the world's most powerful and innovative diesel outboard motors."

— Douglas Natoce, President, Diesel Outboards, LLC

About Northpoint Commercial Finance

Northpoint is owned by LBC Capital, a subsidiary of Laurentian Bank of Canada and has offices in Alpharetta, GA, and Burlington, ON. Laurentian Bank, which has been in business for over 175 years, acquired Northpoint Financial in 2017. Northpoint Commercial Finance was created by floorplan industry veterans highly experienced in forming and managing specialty finance programs. Our dedicated program team is empowered to make quick credit decisions and our unique flexibility provides a significant advantage in today's often inflexible environment. More information about Northpoint and their offerings is available at www.northpointcf.com.

About OXE Marine

OXE Marine is the world's first high-performance diesel outboard, offering durability, fuel-efficiency and low emissions that place OXE on the cutting edge of outboard technology. Founded in 2012, the company offers a patented outboard transmission, enabling the use of high torque diesel engines on an outboard. The concept eliminates bevel gears and transfer shafts by utilizing innovative belt technology that allows for high torque transfer.

About Diesel Outboards, LLC

Diesel Outboards, LLC, a division of the Outdoor Network, is a primary source for OXE Diesel outboards in the United States. For coverage areas, visit www.dieseloutboards.com.

Diesel Outboards, LLC provide high-performance OXE Diesel outboards for commercial, government, and recreational applications through the dealership network.

The Outdoor Network (ODN) is one of the world's largest online headquarters for outdoor and boating enthusiasts. Founded in 2000, the corporation's flagships — Partzilla.com and Boats.net — have shipped more than five million orders to more than 120 countries. In addition to Diesel Outboards, LLC, Partzilla, and Boats.net, ODN also maintains six marine and powersports dealerships across the United States, including Boater's World, Powersports Plus, and Michael's Cycle Works.

Contact: Douglas Natoce

877.473.4595

[email protected]

SOURCE Diesel Outboards, LLC

Related Links

http://www.dieseloutboards.com

