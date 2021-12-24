Diesel Power Engine Market Size to Grow by USD 31.69 Billion| Advantages of Diesel Power Engines over Petrol Engines to Boost Market Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

Dec 24, 2021, 07:00 ET
The "Diesel Power Engine Market by End-user (Industrial, Commercial, and Residential) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering.
The potential growth difference for the diesel power engine market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 31.69 billion, as per the latest market analysis report from Technavio. The report also identifies the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum of 3.03% during the forecast period. A comprehensive analysis of the factors influencing the market growth positively and adversely is also covered in this report.
Key Market Dynamics:
- Market Driver
- Market Challenges
The advantages of diesel power engines over petrol engines and growth in the construction industry are some of the key market drivers. The higher the compression ratios, the higher the thermal efficiency and the better is the fuel efficiency. As a result, diesel power engines offer better fuel efficiency than petrol engines. The high torque of diesel power engines also allows them to pull heavy loads easily compared with petrol engines. These operational efficiencies of diesel power engines over petrol increase their adoption, which is expected to continue during the forecast period.
However, factors such as stringent emission regulations will challenge market growth. Diesel power engine manufacturers have to invest in R&D to develop fuel engines that have high-performance levels and meet the required compliance with rigid emission standards. Hence, they are compelled to increase their expenditure to design and market their products according to the requirements of regional markets. This is hindering the market growth to some extent.
Key Market Segment Analysis
The diesel power engine market report is segmented by End-user (Industrial, Commercial, and Residential) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America). The industrial end-user segment led the market share in 2021 and will continue to witness the highest diesel power engine market share during the forecast period. In terms of Geography, APAC will be the leading region with 54% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The growth of this regional segment can be attributed to the surging developments in the construction and agricultural industry. The demand for commercial infrastructure, industrial buildings, and expansion of road and railway networks in China is expected to drive growth in the diesel power engine market in APAC China, South Korea (Republic of Korea), Japan, and India are the key markets for diesel power engines in APAC. Market growth in APAC will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.
Some Companies Mentioned
- AB Volvo
- Caterpillar Inc.
- Cummins Inc.
- Doosan Corp.
- Hyundai Motor Co.
- MAN Energy Solutions SE
- Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.
- Rolls-Royce Plc
- Wartsila Corp.
- Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd.
|
Diesel Power Engine Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.03%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
$ 31.69 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
2.45
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 54%
|
Key consumer countries
|
China, US, South Korea (Republic of Korea), Japan, and India
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
AB Volvo, Caterpillar Inc., Cummins Inc., Doosan Corp., Hyundai Motor Co., MAN Energy Solutions SE, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Rolls-Royce Plc, Wartsila Corp., and Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Market Landscape
- Market Sizing
- Five Forces Analysis
- Market Segmentation by End-user
- Customer landscape
- Geographic Landscape
- Vendor Landscape
- Vendor Analysis
- Appendix
