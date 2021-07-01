Diesel Procurement Market Will Register an Incremental Spend of about USD 41.16 Billion | SpendEdge
Jul 01, 2021, 16:09 ET
NEW YORK, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
The Diesel will grow at a CAGR of 1.71% by 2024. Prices will increase by 2%-4% during the forecast period and suppliers will have a moderate bargaining power in this market..
Architectural Services Procurement report explains key category management objectives that should form the base for sourcing strategy, including:
- Scalability of inputs
- Supply assurance
- Green initiatives
- Cost savings
- Adherence to regulatory nuances
- Top-line growth
- Supply base rationalization
- Customer retention
- Demand forecasting and governance
- Minimalization of ad hoc purchases
- Reduction of TCO
- Category innovations
The report provides a complete drill-down on global equipment finance spend outlook at a global as well as regional level. Current spend scenario, growth outlook, incremental spend, and other key information is available individually for North America, South America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and APAC.
- Asset Recovery Services - Forecast and Analysis: The asset recovery services will grow at a CAGR of 9.49% during 2021-2025. Prices will increase by 6%-10% during the forecast period and suppliers will have a moderate in this market.
- Exhibitions Sourcing and Procurement Report: This report evaluates suppliers based on promotion and marketing capabilities, web services and design capabilities, technical capabilities, and ability to provide cost-effective services.
- Event Management Services - Sourcing and Procurement Intelligence Report: The report provides a complete drill-down on global event management services spend outlook at a global as well as regional level. Current spend scenario, growth outlook, incremental spend, and other key information is available individually for North America, South America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and APAC.
Table of Content
- Executive Summary
- Market Insights
- Category Pricing Insights
- Cost-saving Opportunities
- Best Practices
- Category Ecosystem
- Category Management Strategy
- Category Management Enablers
- Suppliers Selection
- Suppliers under Coverage
- US Market Insights
- Category scope
