Diet Meals Market to Garner USD 143.22 Billion with Excellent CAGR of 10.50% by 2029, Size, Share, Demand, Top Industry Players, Demand & Future Opportunity Outlook

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the diet meals market was valued at USD 143.22 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach the value of USD 318.35 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 10.50% during the forecast period of 2022-2029.

Market Insights:

Diet meals (or dietetic food) are any food or beverage whose recipe has been altered to reduce fat, carbohydrates, and/or sugar as part of a weight loss programme or diet. Bodybuilding supplements are designed to increase weight, whereas such foods are usually intended to aid in weight loss or a change in body type.

Various types of "diet food" products are available in the retail market to make it easier and less painful for consumers to lose weight and make healthier, more responsible eating choices. The diet meals market has expanded across a wide range of food and beverage categories, including many not traditionally associated with weight loss, as a result of a steady influx of new product introductions.

Recent Developments:

In September 2020 , Apple unveiled the Fitness+, which intelligently incorporates metrics from Apple Watch for users to visualize right on their iPhone, iPad, or Apple T.V., offering a first-of-its-kind personalized workout experience.

which intelligently incorporates metrics from Apple Watch for users to visualize right on their iPhone, iPad, or Apple T.V., offering a first-of-its-kind personalized workout experience. In March 2020 , CoreX Fit Life created the CoreX, the only fitness machine that has the capability of over 100 exercises, as well as sports simulation in a compact design. The CoreX allows for over 100 exercises for cardio, HIIT, strength training, Pilates, and toning.

Some of the major players operating in the diet meals market are:

Atkins Nutritionals, Inc. (U.S.)

Herbalife Ltd. (U.S.)

Nutrisystem Ltd. (U.S.)

Kellogg Company (U.S.)

Ethicon, Inc. (U.S.)

Covidien, plc. (U.S.)

Apollo Endosurgery (U.S.)

Olympus Corporation (Olympus) ( Japan )

) Weight Watchers International (U.S.)

Jenny Craig (U.S.)

(U.S.) com, Inc. (U.S.)

The Gold's Gym International (U.S.)

Brunswick Corporation (U.S.)

Amer Sports ( Finland )

( ) Johnson Health Tech ( Taiwan )

) Technogym SpA ( Italy )

Opportunity:

A growing number of innovations and technological advancements, as well as brand endorsement and marketing, will create new and abundant opportunities for the growth of the diet meals market during the forecast period.

How will this Market Intelligence Report Benefit You?

The report offers statistical data in terms of value (US$) as well as Volume (units)

Exclusive insight into the key trends affecting this industry, although key threats, opportunities and disruptive technologies that could shape the Global Market supply and demand

The report tracks the leading market players that will shape and impact this Market most

The data analysis present in this report is based on the combination of both primary and secondary resources

The report helps you to understand the real effects of key market drivers or retainers on this business

Diet Meals Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing obese population worldwide is creating an essential need for proper nutrition

One of the primary factors driving market growth is the rising prevalence of obesity. Rising bariatric surgeries, a growing obese population worldwide, and rising disposable income in emerging economies are all driving the diet meals market forward. Growing Obesity and overweight people are associated with a high prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, hypertension, heart attacks, and orthopaedic diseases all over the world. As a result, the demand for healthy food and a balanced diet is positively driving the diet meals market growth

Growing adoption of diet plans and increase participants in fitness centres

Some of the factors expected to drive the growth of the diet meals industry in the forecast period include rising preference for junk food, increased awareness of available substitutes for weight loss and management, and rising popularity of diet plans and fitness centres

Industry Segmentation:

The diet meals market is segmented on the basis of product, distribution channel, and type. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyses meager growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

By Product

Beverages

Supplements

Snacks

Dairy

Others

By Type

Functional Food

Naturally Health Food

Better-For-You (BFY) Food

Food Intolerance Products

Organic Food

By Distribution channel

Hypermarket and Supermarket

Specialty Stores

Convenience Stores

Online

Regional Analysis/Insights:

The countries covered in the diet meals market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America as a part of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Europe dominates the diet meals market due to the prevalence of a large consumer base consuming healthy products, whereas North America is expected to grow at the fastest rate from 2022 to 2029 due to the region's easy availability of diet products.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Diet Meals market. Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and product launches in the market. Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market. Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies. Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Diet Meals market

