Diet-to-Go Earns Top Spot on Three U.S. News & World Report Meal Delivery Rankings

The 30-year prepared meal provider garnered first place for best weight loss, Mediterranean and vegetarian prepared meal delivery service overall.

LORTON, Va., Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Diet-to-Go, a leading provider of fully-prepared meal plans proven to promote natural weight loss and healthy eating, has earned the top spot on three prestigious U.S. News & World Report meal rankings for 2023–24.

U.S. News & World Report named Diet-to-Go #1 for:

"We are thrilled and honored to have earned first place on the U.S. News & World Report meal rankings," said Diet-to-Go founder and CEO Hilton Davis. "We are committed to providing delicious, high-quality meals that are controlled for portion size and balanced for nutrition to aid in natural weight loss and healthy eating. These awards are indicative of our mission to provide that to customers since 1991."

U.S. News & World Report released the rankings in June. They consistently highlighted how Diet-to-Go earned high marks across the board for its:

Fully prepared, healthy meals that can be enjoyed in minimal time

Recipe variety and high-quality taste

Customizable options with unlimited substitutions

Top-rated customer service

Free access to licensed nutrition professionals

Active, online support community

"With each well-balanced meal using fresh ingredients and delivered straight to customers, we found that the subscription service is a good option for people who are looking for healthy, fully prepared meals that can be enjoyed in minimal time, while helping them meet their nutritional needs," U.S. News & World Report wrote in its ranking for Best Weight Loss Meal Delivery Services.

U.S. News & World Report used an independent, objective rating system that collected data from more than 440 users to rate the 25 meal services included in the ranking. Criteria included:

Price

Variety

Preparation ease

Freshness and taste

Customer service

Delivery options and timeliness

"Diet-to-Go has always prided itself on offering top-rated customer service and access to licensed nutritionists in addition to the mouth-watering meals that take just minutes to prepare," said Diet-to-Go Vice President of Administrative Services Rachel Burdo. "We want our customers to succeed in their healthy eating endeavors, and we're here to help them every step of the way."

Diet-to-Go offers more than 500 meals across five fully customizable menus:

Balance: This plan is the most popular option, delivering mouth-watering, calorie-controlled, nutritionally balanced meals to aid in weight loss and balanced eating.

Balance-Diabetes: This diabetes-friendly menu delivers meals designed to help you control blood sugar naturally.

Keto-Carb30: This meal plan offers various meals that follow a classic, Atkins-style, carb-restricted menu, including an average of just 30 net carbs per day.

Vegetarian: This menu offers a vegetarian version of the classic Balance menu.

Mediterranean: This menu includes whole foods that align with a Mediterranean-style eating plan.

"Our research showed that Diet-to-Go was particularly popular among those who enjoy Mediterranean or vegetarian fare," U.S. News & World Report noted regarding Diet-to-Go's top spots in those two rankings.

About Diet-to-Go

Diet-to-Go is a national meal plan delivery service company based in Lorton, Va., with an expansive meal delivery facility in Las Vegas. Since 1991, its mission has been to provide customers with healthy, delicious, affordable meal plans to help them lose weight naturally while learning to adopt sustainable, common-sense eating habits. Diet-to-Go delivers meals anywhere in the continental U.S. and offers fresh home delivery in some areas.

