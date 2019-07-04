Diet Water Market to Witness Vigorous Expansion by 2023 | Key Players: PepsiCo, Nestle Waters, Sapporo, Skinny Water, & Groupe Danone: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Diet Water Market is estimated to expand at a substantial CAGR in the forecast period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe. Diet water can help obese people to reduce the fat content existing in their body. As normal water contains zero calories and zero grams of fat. On consuming, the diet water comprises peptide bonds that enters the bloodstream and burns the fat cells.

Factors, such as attractive packaging of diet water, increase in the middle-class populace, increase in disposable income, and surge in marketing activities to promote the product sales, and technological advancement are likely to drive the diet water market in the forthcoming period. On the other hand high cost and lack of awareness due to less availability is anticipated to hinder market growth in the future. However, rapid urbanization and industrialization likely to create lucrative opportunities for the market.

Download PDF to know more details about" Diet Water Market "Report 2023.

Diet water market is segmented as type, distribution channel and geography. Market of diet water is segmented by type as Glass Bottles, PET Bottles, and Others. Market of diet water is segmented based on distribution channel as Super/Hypermarket, Convenience Stores, Grocery Stores, Drug Stores, and Others. Application category for market comprises skinny water, fitness water and Mio (powder and liquid water enhancer). The "Super/Hypermarket" segment accounted for a prominent share in the market. It is likely to witness substantial growth in the years to come.

Diet water market is categorized based on geography into North America, Latin America, Japan, Middle East, and Africa, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, and Eastern Europe. North America is a leading region in the market.It is likely to maintain a dominance in the forecast period owing to factors, such as increasing demand, technological advancement and rising health awareness among consumer. North America is followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific region.

Leading Key players operating in the diet water market include Mountain Valley Spring, Groupe Danone, Coca Cola, Sapporo, Nestle Waters, Pepsi, Skinny Water, Diet Aqua and Propel Water. The leading companies are involved in partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and joint ventures in order to boost inorganic growth of industry.

Access 106 page research report with TOC on "Global Diet Water Market" available with Radiant Insights, Inc. @: https://www.radiantinsights.com/research/global-diet-water-market-by-manufacturers-regions-type-and-application-forecast-to-2023

Market Segmentation:

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (M USD), market share and growth rate of Diet Water in these regions, from 2012 to 2023 (forecast), covering

North America ( United States , Canada and Mexico )

( , and )

Europe ( Germany , France , UK, Russia and Italy )

( , , UK, and )

Asia-Pacific ( China , Japan , Korea, India and Southeast Asia )

( , , Korea, and )

South America ( Brazil , Argentina , Columbia )

( , , )

Middle East and Africa ( Saudi Arabia , UAE, Egypt , Nigeria and South Africa )

and ( , UAE, , and ) Global Diet Water market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Sapporo



Propel Water



Skinny Water



Nestle Waters



Groupe Danone



PepsiCo



Mountain Valley Spring Company

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

PET Bottles



Glass Bottles



Others

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Diet Water for each application, including

Hypermarket



Convenience Stores



Drug Stores



Grocery Stores



Others

Browse reports of similar category available with Radiant Insights, Inc.:

About Radiant Insights, Inc.:

At Radiant Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

Contact:

Michelle Thoras.

Corporate Sales Specialist

Radiant Insights, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0054

Toll Free: 1-888-928-9744

Email: sales@radiantinsights.com

Web: https://www.radiantinsights.com

SOURCE Radiant Insights, Inc.