Dietary Fiber Market size is set to grow by USD 3.97 billion from 2024-2028, Health benefits of high-fiber foods to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global dietary fiber market size is estimated to grow by USD 3.97 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.87% during the forecast period. Health benefits of high-fiber foods is driving market growth, with a trend towards rising demand from emerging economies. However, stringent food regulations poses a challenge. Key market players include BEYOND BIOPHARMA CO. LTD., Cargill Inc., Cooperatie Koninklijke Cosun UA, COSUCRA, DuPont de Nemours Inc., FrieslandCampina, FutureCeuticals, Herbafood Ingredients GmbH, Ingredion Inc., Interfiber Ltd., International Flavors and Fragrances Inc., J RETTENMAIER and SOHNE GmbH and Co KG, Kerry Group Plc, Matsutani Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd., NEXIRA, Roquette Freres SA, Sudzucker AG, Tate and Lyle PLC, and Tereos Participations.

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered End-user (Food and beverage, Pharmaceuticals, and Animal and pet feed), Type (Insoluble and Soluble), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Key companies profiled BEYOND BIOPHARMA CO. LTD., Cargill Inc., Cooperatie Koninklijke Cosun UA, COSUCRA, DuPont de Nemours Inc., FrieslandCampina, FutureCeuticals, Herbafood Ingredients GmbH, Ingredion Inc., Interfiber Ltd., International Flavors and Fragrances Inc., J RETTENMAIER and SOHNE GmbH and Co KG, Kerry Group Plc, Matsutani Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd., NEXIRA, Roquette Freres SA, Sudzucker AG, Tate and Lyle PLC, and Tereos Participations

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The dietary fiber market is experiencing growth in emerging economies like China, Brazil, India, and Russia. Consumers in these countries are prioritizing health and nutritional value in their food choices. Dietary fiber, a key nutrient, is in high demand due to its health benefits. Vendors are investing in these markets, and manufacturers are enhancing their capabilities to meet this demand. Strategic partnerships and alliances are driving market expansion. The rising demand for fiber supplements further fuels the growth of the global dietary fiber market.

The Dietary Fiber market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing consumer awareness regarding health and nutrition. Nuts, fruits, and vegetables are popular sources of dietary fiber. Requirements for dietary fiber are essential for a healthy digestive system and prevent chronic diseases. Prebiotics and probiotics are also important elements in dietary fiber, as they promote gut health. Sugars and sweeteners are used in food production but should be consumed in moderation. Cardiovascular diseases and diabetes are key health concerns driving the demand for dietary fiber. Companies are focusing on producing functional foods and beverages with high dietary fiber content. The market is expected to continue growing in the coming years.

Market Challenges

The dietary fiber market experiences challenges from stringent regulations set by authorities. In the US, foods claiming high fiber content must meet specific requirements, and manufacturers must disclose nutritional details. The European Union's Nutrition and Health Claims Regulation sets a 6-gram fiber per 100-gram serving threshold. These regulations hinder new vendors, potentially slowing market growth.

The Dietary Fiber market faces several challenges in the consumption and production sectors.

The primary challenge is the inconsistent supply of dietary fiber due to various factors such as climate conditions and agricultural practices. Additionally, the demand for dietary fiber is increasing as consumers become more health-conscious, leading to a supply-demand imbalance. Furthermore, the high production costs and limited availability of certain types of dietary fiber pose challenges for manufacturers. Lastly, the lack of standardization in the definition and measurement of dietary fiber makes it difficult for regulators and industry players to establish consistent regulations and guidelines.

Segment Overview

End-user 1.1 Food and beverage

1.2 Pharmaceuticals

1.3 Animal and pet feed Type 2.1 Insoluble

2.2 Soluble Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Food and beverage- Dietary fiber plays a crucial role in the food industry, offering health benefits such as preventing diabetes, boosting immune functions, and reducing cardiovascular risks. Food manufacturers are interested in its technological properties to enhance agricultural products and create fiber-enriched foods like sauces, snacks, bakery items, cereals, cookies, and meat products. Meat processing benefits from dietary fiber supplements like pulse flour and cereals, increasing fiber intake and preventing diseases. The demand for dietary fiber in functional foods and supplements is driving market growth in the food and beverage sector.

Research Analysis

The Dietary Fiber (DF) market is witnessing robust growth driven by increasing awareness of plant-based diets' role in preventing lifestyle-related diseases, especially among the aging population. Key sources like fruits, vegetables, nuts, seeds, legumes, and whole grains are pivotal in meeting nutritional needs and promoting digestive health. Both soluble and insoluble dietary fibers, renowned for their antioxidant properties, help prevent cardiovascular issues and diabetes. Consumer preferences are shifting towards fiber-rich diets featuring fresh produce, artificial ingredient-free foods, and home-cooked meals. Functional foods and flours, along with high fiber foods, are gaining traction for their ability to significantly enhance food products' nutritional value.

Market Research Overview

The Dietary Fiber Market is witnessing robust growth, driven by rising consumer awareness of digestive health and the benefits of fiber-rich diets. Whole grain and high fiber foods are pivotal in this surge, addressing lifestyle-related health concerns. The demand for functional foods and beverages is escalating, supported by innovations in functional flours and fiber processing technologies. This market expansion is segmented by diverse fiber sources and applications, reflecting a dynamic food industry landscape. As consumers increasingly prioritize health, the dietary fiber market is poised for sustained growth, offering lucrative opportunities across various regions and applications.

