Dietary fiber market to grow by 9.1% Y-O-Y from 2022 to 2023: Growing demand for fiber supplements will drive growth -Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Dietary fiber market Insights -

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Dietary Fiber Market 2023-2027

Vendors : 15+, Including BEYOND BIOPHARMA CO. LTD. | Cargill Inc. | Cooperatie Koninklijke Cosun UA | COSUCRA Groupe Warcoing S.A. | DuPont de Nemours Inc. | FutureCeuticals | Herbafood Ingredients GmbH | Ingredion Inc. | Interfiber Ltd. | International Flavors and Fragrances Inc. | J. Rettenmaier and Sohne GmbH Co. KG | Kerry Group Plc | Matsutani Chemical Industry Co. Ltd. | Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd. | NEXIRA | Roquette Freres SA | Royal FrieslandCampina NV | Sudzucker AG | Tate and Lyle Plc | TEREOS PARTICIPATIONS, among others

: 15+, Including BEYOND BIOPHARMA CO. LTD. | Cargill Inc. | Cooperatie Koninklijke Cosun UA | COSUCRA Groupe Warcoing S.A. | DuPont de Nemours Inc. | FutureCeuticals | Herbafood Ingredients GmbH | Ingredion Inc. | Interfiber Ltd. | International Flavors and Fragrances Inc. | J. Rettenmaier and Sohne GmbH Co. KG | Kerry Group Plc | Matsutani Chemical Industry Co. Ltd. | Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd. | NEXIRA | Roquette Freres SA | Royal FrieslandCampina NV | Sudzucker AG | Tate and Lyle Plc | TEREOS PARTICIPATIONS, among others Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: End-user (Food and beverage, Pharmaceuticals, and Animal and pet feed), Type (Insoluble and Soluble), and Geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa )

To understand more about the dietary fiber market, request a Free sample report

The dietary fiber market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

Why Buy?

Add credibility to the strategy

Analyzes competitor's offerings

Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio- Buy the Report

In 2017, the dietary fiber market was valued at USD 3,670.49 million. From a regional perspective, North America held the largest market share, valued at USD 1,263.02 million. The dietary fiber market size is estimated to grow by USD 3,174.39 million from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 9.7% according to Technavio.

Dietary fiber market - Customer Landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

For highlights on customer landscape analysis, download a sample!

Global dietary fiber market - Vendor Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including -

Cooperatie Koninklijke Cosun UA: The company offers dietary fiber such as Frutafit inulin and Frutalose oligofructose.

The company offers dietary fiber such as Frutafit inulin and Frutalose oligofructose. COSUCRA Groupe Warcoing S.A.: The company offers dietary fiber such as Fibruline and Pisane.

The company offers dietary fiber such as Fibruline and Pisane. Ingredion Inc.: The company offers dietary fiber such as Nutraflora P 95.

The company offers dietary fiber such as Nutraflora P 95. Interfiber Ltd.: The company offers dietary fiber such as Unicell wheat fiber.

Global dietary fiber market – Market Dynamics

Major drivers -

Growing demand for fiber supplements

Health benefits of high-fiber foods

Expanding vegan population

Key challenges -

Stringent food regulations

Fluctuations in food prices

Natural calamities disrupting raw material supply

Drivers and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this dietary fiber market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the dietary fiber market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the dietary fiber market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the dietary fiber market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of dietary fiber market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The probiotic dietary supplements market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.72% between 2021 and 2026. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 1.50 billion. This report extensively covers market segmentation by application (nutritional supplements, specialty nutrients, food and beverages, and infant formula) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

The pet dietary supplements market size is expected to decline by USD 858.27 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.77%. This report extensively covers segmentation by animal type (dogs, cats, and others), application (joint health, skin and coat, gastrointestinal tract, liver and kidney, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Dietary Fiber Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 170 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.7% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 3,174.39 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 9.1 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key countries US, Canada, China, Italy, and Russia Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled BEYOND BIOPHARMA CO. LTD., Cargill Inc., Cooperatie Koninklijke Cosun UA, COSUCRA Groupe Warcoing S.A., DuPont de Nemours Inc., FutureCeuticals, Herbafood Ingredients GmbH, Ingredion Inc., Interfiber Ltd., International Flavors and Fragrances Inc., J. Rettenmaier and Sohne GmbH Co. KG, Kerry Group Plc, Matsutani Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd., NEXIRA, Roquette Freres SA, Royal FrieslandCampina NV, Sudzucker AG, Tate and Lyle Plc, and TEREOS PARTICIPATIONS Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global dietary fiber market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global dietary fiber market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 End user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – End user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

6.3 Food and beverage - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Food and beverage - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Food and beverage - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Food and beverage - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Food and beverage - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Pharmaceuticals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Pharmaceuticals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Pharmaceuticals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Pharmaceuticals - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Pharmaceuticals - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Animal and pet feed - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Animal and pet feed - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Animal and pet feed - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Animal and pet feed - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Animal and pet feed - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 47: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 49: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Comparison by Type

7.3 Insoluble - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Insoluble - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Insoluble - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Insoluble - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Insoluble - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Soluble - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Soluble - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Soluble - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Soluble - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Soluble - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 59: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 60: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 61: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 63: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 65: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 66: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 69: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 73: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 76: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 85: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 87: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 88: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Italy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on Italy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Italy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Chart on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Russia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on Russia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Russia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on Russia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Russia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 103: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 105: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 106: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 107: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 108: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 109: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 110: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 111: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Cargill Inc.

Exhibit 112: Cargill Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 113: Cargill Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 114: Cargill Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 115: Cargill Inc. - Key offerings

12.4 Cooperatie Koninklijke Cosun UA

Exhibit 116: Cooperatie Koninklijke Cosun UA - Overview



Exhibit 117: Cooperatie Koninklijke Cosun UA - Business segments



Exhibit 118: Cooperatie Koninklijke Cosun UA - Key offerings



Exhibit 119: Cooperatie Koninklijke Cosun UA - Segment focus

12.5 COSUCRA Groupe Warcoing S.A.

Exhibit 120: COSUCRA Groupe Warcoing S.A. - Overview



Exhibit 121: COSUCRA Groupe Warcoing S.A. - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: COSUCRA Groupe Warcoing S.A. - Key offerings

12.6 Ingredion Inc.

Exhibit 123: Ingredion Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 124: Ingredion Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 125: Ingredion Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 126: Ingredion Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 127: Ingredion Inc. - Segment focus

12.7 Interfiber Ltd.

Exhibit 128: Interfiber Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 129: Interfiber Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 130: Interfiber Ltd. - Key offerings

12.8 International Flavors and Fragrances Inc.

Exhibit 131: International Flavors and Fragrances Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 132: International Flavors and Fragrances Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 133: International Flavors and Fragrances Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 134: International Flavors and Fragrances Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 135: International Flavors and Fragrances Inc. - Segment focus

12.9 J. Rettenmaier and Sohne GmbH Co. KG

Exhibit 136: J. Rettenmaier and Sohne GmbH Co. KG - Overview



Exhibit 137: J. Rettenmaier and Sohne GmbH Co. KG - Product / Service



Exhibit 138: J. Rettenmaier and Sohne GmbH Co. KG - Key offerings

12.10 Kerry Group Plc

Exhibit 139: Kerry Group Plc - Overview



Exhibit 140: Kerry Group Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 141: Kerry Group Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 142: Kerry Group Plc - Segment focus

12.11 Matsutani Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 143: Matsutani Chemical Industry Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 144: Matsutani Chemical Industry Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 145: Matsutani Chemical Industry Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.12 Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 146: Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 147: Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 148: Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 149: Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 150: Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

12.13 Roquette Freres SA

Exhibit 151: Roquette Freres SA - Overview



Exhibit 152: Roquette Freres SA - Product / Service



Exhibit 153: Roquette Freres SA - Key offerings

12.14 Royal FrieslandCampina NV

Exhibit 154: Royal FrieslandCampina NV - Overview



Exhibit 155: Royal FrieslandCampina NV - Business segments



Exhibit 156: Royal FrieslandCampina NV - Key news



Exhibit 157: Royal FrieslandCampina NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 158: Royal FrieslandCampina NV - Segment focus

12.15 Sudzucker AG

Exhibit 159: Sudzucker AG - Overview



Exhibit 160: Sudzucker AG - Business segments



Exhibit 161: Sudzucker AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 162: Sudzucker AG - Segment focus

12.16 Tate and Lyle Plc

Exhibit 163: Tate and Lyle Plc - Overview



Exhibit 164: Tate and Lyle Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 165: Tate and Lyle Plc - Key news



Exhibit 166: Tate and Lyle Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 167: Tate and Lyle Plc - Segment focus

12.17 TEREOS PARTICIPATIONS

Exhibit 168: TEREOS PARTICIPATIONS - Overview



Exhibit 169: TEREOS PARTICIPATIONS - Business segments



Exhibit 170: TEREOS PARTICIPATIONS - Key offerings



Exhibit 171: TEREOS PARTICIPATIONS - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 172: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 173: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 174: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 175: Research methodology



Exhibit 176: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 177: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 178: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio