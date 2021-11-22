Dietary Restrictions Over the Holidays? Let Them Eat Cake. 180 Cakes!

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Marie-Antoinette may have been spouting oblivious nonsense when she uttered the apocryphal line "let them eat cake." Nevertheless, the phrase has come to have a very real meaning in the modern vernacular.

180 Cakes founder Kara Payne is well aware that the dismissive phrase is also one that too easily comes to mind when faced with a plethora of dietary restrictions over the holidays.

Figuring out how to balance the demands of guests who are gluten-free, sugar-free, low-carb, and so on can be overwhelming. Adapting alternative ingredients into existing dishes can end in disaster. Off-roading to try completely new recipes can lead to throwing in the towel.

That's where 180 Cakes comes into the picture. The Australian health food company is dedicated to making delectable dessert mixes that are easy to assemble and that work with a variety of different dietary restrictions.

Company founder and culinary visionary, Kara Payne, explains the focus behind her quickly growing brand. "I am a chef who specializes in baking, so, when I create a 180 Cakes mix, I only focus on two things. First, it must taste so delicious that everyone will enjoy it. Second, it must only contain real ingredients which are clean, natural, and won't spike your blood sugar levels."

Payne adds that along with clean ingredients, she's a culinary minimalist. "I only use the ingredients that need to be in there. It's a high cost of goods, but I think that's more important."

Using Payne's signature brownie mix as an example, the packet comes with just four easy-to-read ingredients:

Xylitol;

Almond meal;

Cocoa powder;

Baking powder.

The simplicity of this list and others like it makes it easy to match each of 180 Cake's recipes up with a large variety of dietary restrictions.

Payne also uses her first focus — making sure everyone enjoys each creation — as her North Star. She spends months developing each recipe, settling for nothing less than a perfect taste that is as delicious as the original.

From the quality of ingredients to ease of assembly, dietary accessibility, and an all-around incredible taste, 180 Cakes is an alternative dessert option that is a slice above the rest, making it an ideal addition to any holiday meal.

About 180 Cakes: 180 Cakes was launched in February of 2018 by professional chef Kara Payne. The company caters to the needs of those that follow diabetes, coeliacs, and keto diets. Each 180 Cakes recipe focuses on using a minimal number of natural, clean ingredients in perfect quantities that are tailored to create an optimal flavor profile. Learn more about 180 Cakes at 180cakes.com .

Please direct inquiries to:

Lisa Maas

(954) 936-6245

[email protected]

SOURCE 180 Cakes