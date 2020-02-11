Dietary Supplement Providers Harness Omega 3 Ingredients Market to Expand Portfolio, Global Market to Garner CAGR of 11% From 2019 to 2027: Transparency Market Research

ALBANY, New York, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Expanding scientific evidence behind the beneficial effects of dietary supplementation with EPA and DHA in preventing numerous diseases, particularly cardiovascular ones, is the pivot on which consumer demands have evolved, notes a recent study by Transparency Market Research (TMR). Consumer prospects were invigorated by the substantial uptake of omega ingredients in oil and seafood industry. Growing clinical prospect of polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFAs) in preventing chronic diseases has backed the groundswell of industry interest in supplementing various food categories with the ingredients.

The global omega 3 ingredients market stood at US$4,500 mn in 2018 and is projected to clock a CAGR of 11% during 2019 – 2027. By the end of 2019, the revenue valuation stood at US$ 4,900 mn.

"Product development in the omega- 3 ingredients market is gathering momentum from efforts of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industries. Advancements in production technologies have enabled contract manufacturer for food supplements and nutraceutical manufacturers to incorporate omega- 3 ingredients in varying proportions to meet the mainstream demand of healthy ingredients in populations", opine analysts at TMR

Key Findings of the Omega 3 Ingredients Market Study

Among the various sources, fish-oil derived omega 3 ingredients accounted for a majority of sales—90% of all sales--in the global market in 2018. Plant-derived one is likely to gain market shares, fueled by the increasing acceptance of veganism.

Revenues in the omega 3 ingredients market are propelled by the rise in demands for PUFAs in pharmaceuticals, aquaculture industries, and food and beverages.

Omega 3 Ingredients Market: Key Driving Factors

A growing body of studies have reiterated the therapeutic potential of omega-3 polyunsaturated fatty acids—EPA and DHA--in the prevention and treatment of neuropsychiatric disorders.

According to the U.S.-based Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation's the Global Burden of Disease Report 2017, number of neurological disability-adjusted life years increased by as much as 20.5% from 2007 to 2017, catalyzing the market prospects.

The effectiveness of omega 3 supplements has interested clinical fraternity for long. According to a number of prevention studies, there was 15% - 29% decrease in all-cause nonfatal cardiovascular events in people who took omega-3 fatty acids regularly.

Key Impediments to Omega 3 Ingredients Market Players

The analysts at TMR, despite the growing market potential of omega 3 ingredients, also point toward some of the caveats that investors and stakeholders should be aware about. A few broad factors are:

Slow regulatory approval of omega 3 supplementation products is still a significant concern

Cost-sensitive markets lack technologies for improving the sensory properties of foods fortified with omega 3 ingredients. Their stability for food applications is also a challenge for omega-3 ingredients.

Omega 3 Ingredients Market: Region-wise Analysis

Developed regions of the world that are characterized by robust wellness sector have remained as the forefront in augmenting revenue potential in the omega 3 ingredients market. Europe and North America have come to the forefront of this. Strides made in technologies for dietary supplementation underlie the growing consumer demands for nutraceuticals. These regional markets are gaining attention of end-use industries on the back of growing number of interventional clinical trials assessing the clinical efficacy of omega-3 ingredients in preventing chronic diseases. Sales of fish oil-derived omega 3 ingredients among consumers in these regions have been expanding the prospects of the overall market.

Competition Landscape

Most players in the omega-3 ingredients market are leveraging technologies to enhance the nutritional profile and shelf-life of these ingredients. A few stakeholders are aiming at unveiling customized products for various applications in the fats and oil industry, such as offering different flavors and sensory properties. A few ingredients providers are also focusing on meeting the industry demands for high potency fish oil supplements.

Some of the well-entrenched players in the omega 3 ingredients market are Omega Protein Corporation, NU-MEGA Ingredients Pty Ltd., Koninklijke DSM N.V., Croda International plc, GC Rieber Oils AS, and Cargill Incorporated.

The omega 3 ingredients market is segmented on the basis of:

Region

North America

Europe

APEJ

Japan

Oceania

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Ingredient

Alphalinolenic Acid

Eicosapentaenoic Acid

Docosahexaneoic Acid

Source

Animal

Fish Oil



Algal Oil



Others

Plants

Chia Seed Oil



Flax Seed Oil



Soybean Oil



Canola Oil



Wallnut Oil



Mustard Oil



Others

Application

Food Industry

Dairy Desserts

Bakery & Confectionary

Savory Snacks

Breakfast

