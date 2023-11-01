Dietary supplements market size to grow by USD 61.4 billion from 2022 to 2027 | The increasing adoption of healthy eating habits to drive the market growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Vendors : 15+, including Abbott Laboratories, Amway Corp., Archer Daniels Midland Co., Arkopharma Laboratories, Bayer AG, Carlyle Nutritionals LLC, Glanbia plc, Haleon Plc, Herbalife International of America Inc., Natures Sunshine Products Inc., Natures Way Products LLC, NOW Health Group Inc., Nu Skin Enterprises Inc., NutriGold Inc., Orgenetics Inc., Pfizer Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, Sanofi SA, Suntory Holdings Ltd., Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd, among others

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: Product (Vitamins, Combination, Fatty acids, Probiotics, and Others), Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), and Geography (APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa )

In 2017, the dietary supplements market was valued at USD 96.70 million. From a regional perspective, APAC held the largest market share, valued at USD 45.24 billion. The dietary supplements market size is estimated to grow by USD 61.4 billion from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 8.16% according to Technavio. The market is driven by the increasing adoption of healthy eating habits, rising awareness of preventative healthcare and rising demand for sports supplements

Dietary supplements market - Customer Landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Dietary supplements market - Vendor Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including –

Abbott Laboratories - The company offers pediasure grow and gain therapeutic nutrition shake which is designed as health supplement drink for children 1 to 13 years of age.

- The company offers pediasure grow and gain therapeutic nutrition shake which is designed as health supplement drink for children 1 to 13 years of age. Amway Corp. - The company offers vitamin B dual action tablets which is designed as health supplement to fulfill energy requirement in body.

- The company offers vitamin B dual action tablets which is designed as health supplement to fulfill energy requirement in body. Archer Daniels Midland Co. - The company offers pea protein which is used as source of protein to improve the nutrient content in body.

- The company offers pea protein which is used as source of protein to improve the nutrient content in body. Bayer AG - The company offers redoxon vitamin C tablet which is used as supplement to boost immune system and also protect body cells from oxidative stress.

Dietary supplements market – Market Dynamics

Major Drivers –

Increasing adoption of healthy eating habits

Rising awareness of preventative healthcare

Rising demand for sports supplements

KEY Challenges –

Consumer distrust stemming from misleading marketing activities

Threat of counterfeit dietary supplements

Challenging regulatory environment

The dietary supplements market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

What are the key data covered in this dietary supplements market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the dietary supplements market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the dietary supplements market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the dietary supplements market industry across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of dietary supplements market vendors

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by End-User

7 Market Segmentation by Screen Size

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Company Landscape

12 Company Analysis

13 Appendix

