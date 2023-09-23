Dietary Supplements Market to grow by USD 61.4 billion between 2022 to 2027, Increasing adoption of healthy eating habits is notably driving the dietary supplements market. - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The dietary supplements market size is expected to grow by USD 61.4 billion from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 8.16% during the forecast period. Increasing adoption of healthy eating habits is notably driving the dietary supplements market. However, factors such as consumer distrust stemming from misleading marketing activities may impede market growth. The market is segmented by Product (Vitamins, Combination, Fatty acids, Probiotics, and Others), Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). Technavio provides a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The FREE sample report is available in PDF format 

Key Segment Analysis
The vitamin segment is significant during the forecast period. This segment is essential to maintain good health, as the deficiency can result in various disorders. There is a rising demand for vitamin supplements owing to their importance in maintaining health. Furthermore, there is a high consumption of vitamin D supplements in Scandinavia, due to increasing deficiency. Moreover, disorders such as osteoporosis and immune system malfunction are caused by the deficiency of minerals such as calcium, iron, and zinc. Hence, such factors are expected to fuel the growth of this segment which in turn will drive the market growth during the forecast period. To know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years, View a FREE PDF Sample Report.

Geographical Market Analysis 

APAC is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 51% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from APAC.

Company Insights 
The dietary supplements market is fragmented, and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including:
Abbott Laboratories, Amway Corp., Archer Daniels Midland Co., Arkopharma Laboratories, Bayer AG, Carlyle Nutritionals LLC, Glanbia plc, Haleon Plc, Herbalife International of America Inc., Natures Sunshine Products Inc., Natures Way Products LLC, NOW Health Group Inc., Nu Skin Enterprises Inc., NutriGold Inc., Orgenetics Inc., Pfizer Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, Sanofi SA, Suntory Holdings Ltd., Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd

Related Reports:

The global PMS and menstrual health supplements market size is estimated to grow by USD 6,715.09 million at a CAGR of 5.27% between 2022 and 2027. Technavio has segmented the market into Age Group, Product, and Geography. Asia is estimated to contribute 38% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

The Europe nutrition supplements market size is projected to increase by USD 20.93 billion and the market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.74% between 2022 and 2027. This Europe nutrition supplements market report extensively covers market segmentation by distribution channel (offline and online), and type (vitamins, botanicals, proteins and amino acids, minerals, and others). Increasing adoption of healthy eating habits is the key factor driving the growth of the Europe nutrition supplements market. 

