D'Ieteren Automotive Chooses Vee24 to Connect with Customers Face-to-Face at Virtual 2021 Brussels Motor Show

BOSTON, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vee24, the leader in Intelligent Conversational Multi-experience solutions, announced today that D'Ieteren Automotive, Belgium's number one vehicle distributor, is using the Vee24 platform to showcase its auto brands at the Motor Show. Due to the global pandemic, this year's traditional physical presence at the Brussels Motor Show will be replaced by a virtual event running through January 2021. In order to provide the kind of face-to-face experience typically available at the show, D'Ieteren Automotive has chosen to work with Vee24 to connect its highly-trained product geniuses with car shoppers via one-to-one video chat as well as text chat. Vee24's high-definition video solution will enable D'Ieteren Automotive to provide detailed, personalized car exploration service. In addition to meeting customers face-to-face online, real-time collaboration, including co-browsing and screen-sharing, will enable product geniuses to walk through different car configurations and specifications before sending highly qualified leads to the right dealership for the customer. Vee24 is helping car shoppers connect with more than 150 product geniuses supporting the popular automotive brands that D'Ieteren Automotive distributes including Porsche, Audi, Škoda, SEAT, Cupra, Volkswagen, and Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles.

"Vee24 is excited to be supporting D'Ieteren Automotive as they take this innovative approach to customer engagement at the Motor Show. The Vee24 platform is uniquely suited to the new demands in the auto industry as high-touch customer sales and service moves from in-person to virtual showrooms," said Priya Iyer, CEO of Vee24. "As the car buying experience moves online, D'Ieteren Automotive is using Vee24's conversational multi-experience platform to connect with customers virtually, showcase vehicles, and smoothly hand off interested buyers to car centers including Porsche and Volkswagen."

Whether they're connecting via a computer or mobile phone, car shoppers attending the virtual auto show from anywhere will be channeled to a product genius who has extensive knowledge of the specific vehicle model the customer is interested in learning about. In addition to using VeeStudio for video and text chat, D'Ieteren Automotive is using VeeScheduler to allow customers to book a personal appointment to speak with a product genius at their convenience. The car shopper and product genius can talk face-to-face via video chat and with co-browsing can explore available online information or screen share images and details about a specific model. Product geniuses can virtually escort a highly qualified buyer to the right dealership, schedule the interested customer for a test drive, or transfer them to the finance department to explore various financing options for a purchase.

"D'Ieteren Automotive is dedicated to providing a premier experience to our car shopping customers, but the virtual format of this year's auto show presented a challenge. We're excited to pair Vee24's immersive video experience with our highly knowledgeable product geniuses to provide responsive, personal service and advice to discerning car buyers," said José Fernandez, Chief Customer Experience, Marketing & Digital Officer, D'Ieteren Automotive. "Vee24's proven platform and digital innovation impressed us. The agent software is so easy to use. It took less time than anticipated to train our product geniuses on the technology, leaving them more time to study the models in detail. We are thrilled with the results of this project and are excited about the future."

The virtual Motor Show runs from January 04 to January 31, 2021. Product geniuses are available to chat with interested customers from 8 AM to 10 PM, seven days a week, throughout the event. D'Ieteren Automotive chose Vee24 and its enterprise-grade, highly reliable and scalable platform because it was miles ahead of any other option. Vee24's platform provides omnichannel online customer experiences that can expand as D'Ieteren Automotive's needs grow. Vee24 is truly bringing the in-dealership experience online with the innovative live engagement solutions needed today.

About D'Ieteren Automotive

D'Ieteren has 215 years of experience in mobility, making us a key player in the mobility of the future. Throughout its seventy-plus years of partnership with the Volkswagen Group, D'Ieteren Automotive has imported and distributed Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, ŠKODA, Bentley, Lamborghini, Bugatti and Porsche cars in Belgium, along with spare parts and accessories. D'Ieteren Automotive operates a network of independent dealerships across the country and has key sites along the Brussels-Mechelen-Antwerp corridor. It also offers long-term leasing services and a full range of vehicle financing options via a joint subsidiary between D'Ieteren and Volkswagen Financial Services.

As a resolutely forward-looking company, we are also continually developing a growing range of mobility products and services that go well beyond selling and distributing cars. In other words, D'Ieteren Automotive is poised as a key player in the societal changes that will impact the mobility of our fellow citizens. While the world changes, we continue to prepare for the future. We're aiming to make the mobility of the future fluid, sustainable and accessible - so it enhances your everyday life.

About Vee24

Vee24 is the world leader in live engagement solutions and brings a unique blend of technical know-how, customer insight, and best practices to deliver the next chapter in customer engagement. Vee24 is headquartered in Boston, MA with European headquarters in Macclesfield, England. Vee24 supports many top industry brands in the financial services, retail, automotive and healthcare sectors.

