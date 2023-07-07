Dieticians tour farms during Veal.org's 2023 Discover Veal Tour

News provided by

Veal.org

07 Jul, 2023, 11:02 ET

Registered dieticians step out of the city and onto the farm to discover the veal industry

FORT WAYNE, Ind., July 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- One of America's up and coming cities for living AND for the veal industry. In May, Veal, Discover Delicious, funded by beef farmers and ranchers, hosted five registered dieticians on the Discover Veal Tour. These influencers stepped out of the city and onto the farm to discover more about the veal industry.

Continue Reading
Dieticians tour farms during Veal.org’s 2023 Discover Veal Tour
Dieticians tour farms during Veal.org’s 2023 Discover Veal Tour

The Discover Veal Tour guided attendees across northern Indiana as they toured Strauss Feeds and two veal barns owned by Midwest Livestock. Nutrition professionals on the tour included Abbey Copenhaver of Dairy Farmer RD, Tessa Nguyen of Taste Nutrition Consulting, Tony Castillo of Nutrition for Performance, Diana Rodriguez of Diana Rodriguez Nutrition, and Abbie Gellman of Chef Abbie Gellman. Together, these professionals reach a diverse audience wanting to incorporate a nutritious lifestyle.

"We live in a time where consumers want to experience their food beyond just the taste. They have questions about production, sourcing, etc.", states Abbey Copenhaver. "This tour really helped me experience the production of veal from farm to plate and will help me inform others about the sustainable, ethical, nutritional journey of veal!"

Farms may vary in location, but all veal farmers share the same goal: raising healthy veal calves. Farmers follow the gold standard of animal care set forth by the Veal Quality Assurance program to deliver a safe quality meat to consumers.

"Veal is a protein choice that not only tastes great, it is a sustainable option that fits into a variety of diverse dishes and cooking methods. This tour was an insightful and informative way to see how veal is raised and get to know the farmers and ranchers who work so hard to do it in an ethical manner.", says Tessa Nguyen.

To learn more about the veal industry or to find recipes, visit Veal.org.

About The Beef Checkoff:
The Beef Checkoff was established as part of the 1985 Farm Bill. The checkoff assesses $1 per head on the sale of live domestic and imported cattle, in addition to a comparable assessment on imported beef and beef products. States may retain up to 50 cents on the dollar and forward the other 50 cents per head to the Cattlemen's Beef Promotion and Research Board, which administers the national checkoff program, subject to USDA approval.

Press Release
Contact: Gabby Glenister
Director of Veal Promotion
315.337.2568
[email protected]

SOURCE Veal.org

Also from this source

VEAL.ORG SHARES 5 VEAL BURGERS TO ELEVATE YOUR GRILL GAME THIS SUMMER

VEAL FARMERS CELEBRATED ON NATIONAL AG DAY

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.