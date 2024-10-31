Dieux Welcomes New CEO Ryan Scott to Lead the Next Phase of Growth and Innovation

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dieux , the pioneering skincare brand known for its commitment to science-backed, high-performance products, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Ryan Scott as its new Chief Executive Officer. Scott was formerly the President and Chief People Officer at Tatcha. With an unwavering passion for beauty and innovation, Scott steps into this role ready to guide the brand through its next phase of growth by reshaping the future of beauty.

Since its inception in 2020, Dieux has broken the traditional beauty industry mold through its focus on consumer education, price and ingredient transparency, measurable sustainability goals, and exceptional product efficacy. With Scott at the helm, the company will further scale its operations sustainably all while doubling down on its commitment to fostering community through thought-provoking conversations, and consumer loyalty.

"Ryan's deep understanding of cross-functional collaboration between innovation, commercial, and creative teams is a perfect fit as we move into our next chapter of growth. Together, we'll continue challenging the beauty industry's norms and reaching more consumers who are eager to experience rituals that produce real results," said co-founder Charlotte Palermino.

Scott brings over two decades of experience in the beauty industry and has consistently demonstrated a successful track record of taking brands to new heights. Known for his strategic commercial strategy, culture creation and marketing, he aims to bring this skillset to Dieux to maintain a strong emotional connection with consumers and drive profitable growth.

"I believe in letting brand and innovation lead the charge in product development, with commercial considerations acting as a filter rather than a driver," said Scott. "This approach will help us stay ahead of trends, creating them rather than simply reacting to them."

"We are a brand rooted in science and it is crucial to always remain true to our core principles," said Co-Founder and Head of Product Joyce de Lemos. "I'm thrilled to welcome Ryan to the team and work alongside him to grow the brand while continuing to bring to market cutting-edge formulations."

Palermino, who previously held the CEO role, will be stepping in as the brand's first Chief Brand Officer. As Dieux's new CEO, Scott plans to further solidify the brand's position as a leader in both the science and soul of beauty.

About Dieux: Chemist-founded and built on the pillars of honesty, transparency and integrity, Dieux's mission is to carve out a new space in the beauty industry for rituals, not miracles. Dieux's products are price-transparent, rooted in science and responsibly sourced. The brand aims to bring more accountability and nuance into the beauty industry.

