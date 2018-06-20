Diez y Seis, sbe's Brand-New Mexican Restaurant by Chef Jose Icardi Officially Opens at Shore Club South Beach

"We are extremely proud to be working with our talented Chef Jose Icardi in launching this incredible new Mexican culinary concept Diez y Seis at Shore Club following the success of LEYNIA at Delano South Beach," said Sam Nazarian, Founder and CEO of sbe. "We're looking forward to creating an exceptional experience for guests at one of South Beach's most iconic properties."

Leveraging Disruptive Restaurant Group's Innovation Lab, Chef Icardi worked in partnership with sbe's Chief Culinary Officer, Chef Martin Heierling, to develop the innovative menu and pairings. Diez y Seis is the latest concept to come out of the revolutionary subsidiary of sbe, with more announcements to come in the near future.

"I fell in love with Mexican cuisine 15 years ago when I took my first trip to Mexico City and it's only grown stronger. We are living in a time where Mexican food is becoming revalued in the US and it's really exciting to cook. I am so thrilled to bring my vision to Shore Club, one of the most well-known hotels in South Beach!" said Executive Chef Jose Icardi. "Mexican cuisine brought the world so many wonderful flavors from chilies, to vanilla beans to chocolate. I hope to pay homage to the country's culinary contribution with this concept."

Named to pay homage to Mexican Independence Day, which takes place on September 16th, Diez y Seis is a celebration of Mexican tradition and an apt metaphor to Chef Icardi's take on the classic cuisine. Much like the holiday itself, the restaurant brings a welcoming space for guests to come together in an atmosphere that is always celebratory, offering dishes made to be shared, adding yet another layer of warmth to the space.

From brunch to dinner, each menu item showcases Icardi's tremendous attention to detail. Mexican-inspired brunch highlights include Short Rib Benedict crispy empanada, hollandaise; Mexican Style French Toast dulce de leche, banana confit; and the Hangover Burrito Mexican chorizo, guacamole. With twelve separate categories from Antojos (cravings) to Platos Principales (main plates), standout items on the dinner menu are abundant. Unique highlights include El Chompiras Guacamole poached Maine lobster, key lime, dragon fruit; Queso Fundido De Hongos Mexican truffles, micro chives; Cactus salad cherry tomato, chimichurri; Enchiladas Suizas duck confit, picked apple, queso Chihuahua and a selection of tacos featuring specialty tortillas made in-house, created to complement each taco's unique ingredients. Diez y Seis also offers a selection of freshly smoked meats and guests are encouraged to applaud when any of these items are served. Last but certainly not least are the outstanding dessert offerings including items like the Churros a la Roja red velvet dough, cream cheese filling, candied pecan and the El Mulato spiced candied Mexican chili, dark chocolate ice cream. Flatware was also chosen intentionally, with pieces sourced from all over Mexico, bringing a traditional and festive feel to the experience by way of each dish.

The cocktail program lends itself to the atmosphere, offerings drinks inspired by different cities throughout Mexico, with a Miami twist. Highlights include Los Vatos Casamigos mezcal, Ancho Reyes, passion fruit mint, agave, lime, mint salt rim; Escuincle Jalapeño infused Belvedere vodka, mango, cilantro, lime, pico piquin rim; and a selection of four different Micheladas. To add to the festive environment, the eatery offers custom tequila & mezcal carts, offering specialty drinks prepared and served tableside to further liven the meal.

The restaurant's décor is predominantly rustic with modern elements, a perfect accompaniment to the overall environment. Lush greenery and voyeuristic views of the property's colorful pool area offer the feel of a traditional Mexican taqueria. From food to location to décor, guests feel like they're South of the border upon entering this exciting new space.

Diez y Seis is open from 7:00am-10:30pm Sunday-Thursday and from 7:00am-11:30pm on Friday and Saturday. For more information or reservations please visit Diez y Seis or call 305.674.5752.

About sbe

Established in 2002 by Founder and CEO Sam Nazarian, sbe is a privately-held, leading lifestyle hospitality company that develops, manages and operates award-winning hotels, residences, restaurants and nightclubs. Through exclusive partnerships with cultural visionaries, sbe is devoted to creating extraordinary experiences throughout its proprietary brands with a commitment to authenticity, sophistication, mastery and innovation. Following the acquisition of Morgans Hotel Group, the pioneer of boutique lifestyle hotels, in partnership with The Yucaipa Companies and Cain International (formerly Cain Hoy), sbe has an unparalleled global portfolio which will see 28 hotels and over 130 global world-renowned culinary, nightlife and entertainment venues by the end of 2018. The company is uniquely positioned to offer a complete lifestyle experience - from nightlife, food & beverage and entertainment to hotels and residences, and through its innovative customer loyalty and rewards program, The Code, as well as its award-winning international real estate development subsidiary, Dakota Development - all of which solidify sbe as the preeminent leader across hospitality. The company's established and upcoming hotel brands include SLS Hotel & Residences, Delano, Mondrian, The Redbury, Hyde Hotel & Residences, and Originals. In addition, sbe has the following internationally acclaimed restaurants and lounges under subsidiary Disruptive Restaurant Group: Katsuya by Chef Katsuya Uechi, Cleo by Chef Danny Elmaleh, The Bazaar by José Andrés, Fi'lia by Michael Schwartz, Leynia by Chef José Icardi, Umami Burger, Hyde Lounge, Skybar, Bond, and Privilege. To learn more, watch sbe's #thisisbeyond video and visit sbe.com

