DIFARE Crafts Shopper-Focused Prices with DemandTec Price Science

"Since 1984, DIFARE has been a proud innovator focused on improving the health and welfare of people across Ecuador," said Xavier Aparicio, Chief Merchant for Grupo DIFARE. "With DemandTec's science-based pricing, we are able to provide our pharmacy shoppers with attractive prices on items that contribute to their overall health, while at the same time contributing to the business health of Grupo DIFARE."

"DIFARE has been a DemandTec partner since 2016, and we are excited to deepen and extend the collaborative relationship between our teams over the next three years," said Niranjan Chandrasekaran, Vice President, Worldwide Services, Customer Success and Support for DemandTec. "Both organizations bring a spirit of collaboration that results in the competitive prices that DIFARE customers expect while delivering on the organization's financial goals."

To view DemandTec's suite of Lifecyle Pricing Solutions, click here. To view some of DemandTec's customer case studies, click here.

About DIFARE

DIFARE (Distribuidora Farmaceutica Ecuatoriana, SA) is a company built with 100% Ecuadorian capital that, since 1984, has managed its operations in an ethical, equitable, inclusive, transparent and supportive manner. DIFARE provides solutions to improve the quality of health and welfare of people, promoting the pharmaceutical and consumer sectors through the development, distribution and retail delivery of pharmaceuticals throughout all four regions of Ecuador. DIFARE has more than 3,800 employees.

About DemandTec

DemandTec, a strategic business unit of Acoustic, is committed to taking AI automated lifecycle pricing to new heights. With deep and commanding worldwide retail pricing domain knowledge and experience, DemandTec enables retailers and CPG partners to deliver optimal everyday pricing, promotions, and markdowns across all retail channels to thrive in today's hyper-competitive retail landscape. Ranked among the top 10 providers in 21 categories in the 2021 RIS Software LeaderBoard, DemandTec addresses retail pricing challenges today and into the future with relentless focus, commitment, and ongoing investment. For more information, visit www.demandtec.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter. To learn details about our RIS LeaderBoard rankings, visit our resource page.

About Acoustic

Acoustic is an open, independent marketing cloud and analytics provider. We're reimagining marketing technology by lessening the burdens of repetitive tasks and equipping marketers with powerful technology that is simple and easy to use. We give marketers more time to do what really matters—to think bigger and put themselves back into the work. We help marketers aim higher, bringing humanity back into marketing. Acoustic serves an international client base, including Fortune 500 companies, providing digital marketing, marketing analytics, content management, personalization, mobile marketing, and marketing automation solutions. For more information, visit www.acoustic.com.

SOURCE DemandTec by Acoustic