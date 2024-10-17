DIFF Eyewear Taps De Rigo's Former Exec., Alessandro Baronti as DIFF President of Global Wholesale

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DIFF Charitable Eyewear, today announced the appointment of Alessandro Baronti as its new President of Global Wholesale. With a wealth of experience in sales leadership and a passion for innovation within high growth brands, Alessandro will lead the expansion of DIFF's global wholesale business, driving growth through strategic partnerships and enhanced distribution networks. Mr. Baronti's deep understanding of the eyewear industry and commitment to DIFF's mission make him a formidable addition to DIFF's leadership team.

"As we evaluated the long term horizon where DIFF and its portfolio brands expand rapidly through a multi-channel effort, we determined the need to invest in an executive who can deliver the next level of strategic growth," said Bob Ross, Chief Executive Officer of DIFF Eyewear." This effort will not only consist of growth from the digital landscape, but will also accelerate our wholesale distribution within the optical category and help obtain new strategic licenses. DIFF also plans to launch a retail presence starting in 2026, through physical retail stores in the U.S. and is searching for partners to further enable global marketplace distribution. Alessandro, with his combined 30 plus years experience at De Rigo REM and Luxottica, was the perfect candidate to execute our forward plans," finished Mr. Ross.

Mr Baronti shared, "I am thrilled to have joined DIFF Eyewear as President of Global Wholesale, a role that perfectly aligns with my passion for innovation and commitment to making a difference. DIFF is not just about creating stylish and affordable luxury eyewear; it's about reshaping the industry with a fresh perspective. Our mission is to combine fashion-forward designs with accessibility, ensuring that our customers around the world can enjoy high-quality eyewear without compromising on style or price."

"In this role, I am committed to forging strong partnerships and enhancing our distribution networks that put DIFF Eyewear at the forefront of the industry. I look forward to leading our team on this exciting journey. Together, we will continue to elevate DIFF Eyewear as a brand that stands for more than just eyewear—it stands for making a difference. Our goal is to set new standards in the eyewear market, where style, affordability, and social responsibility go hand in hand. As DIFF Eyewear continues to grow, it will remain focused on dedication to social responsibility, ensuring our efforts to provide vision to those in need," closed Mr. Baronti.

DIFF Charitable Eyewear is a leading independent high growth eyewear platform, which operates a portfolio of eyewear brands and labels including DIFF, Diff Sport, Iconica, DIME, and Patricia Nash. DIFF distributes its fashion frames directly through its digital channels diffeyewear.com and dimeoptics.com and through Wholesale channels servicing both mainline U.S. Department stores and over 1,000 boutiques worldwide.

