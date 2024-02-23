Difference Media Presents "Faith, Family & Friends" by Pastor Matt Hagee: A Reverent Masterpiece Featuring Acclaimed Artists

SAN ANTONIO, Feb. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Difference Media proudly announces the release of the highly anticipated album, "Faith, Family & Friends," a soulful collection of country gospel tunes by accomplished vocalist Pastor Matt Hagee. Released on Wednesday, February 21, the album is now available on all major digital platforms, including iTunes and Spotify, inviting audiences to immerse themselves in the uplifting sounds of faith, family, and friendship.

Produced by Grammy-nominated Producer Ben Isaacs, this extraordinary 13-track album was recorded at Difference Media Studios in San Antonio, TX. The project boasts an exceptional lineup of artists, including Marty Raybon, lead singer of the popular country music group Shenandoah; Sonya Isaacs and Becky Isaacs Bowman of the multi-award-winning family group The Isaacs; country music legend Ricky Skaggs; and The Hagees, among others. Together, they weave heartwarming tunes that resonate with the spirit of faith and family.

Pastor Matt Hagee shares his enthusiasm for the project:

"This album is a celebration of the values that matter most—faith, family, and friends. Each song is a testament to the power of these timeless themes, bringing joy, comfort, and inspiration to all who listen."

Track list:

How Marvelous feat. J.W. Hagee & Hannah Hagee Look for Me feat. Ricky Skaggs & Sharon White The Building feat. Hannah Hagee & J.W. Hagee He's My Rock / Happy Til He Comes feat. Ben Isaacs , Gene McDonald , & Hannah Hagee Beulah Land feat. Marty Raybon & Charlotte Ritchie Lord, I Hope This Day is Good feat. Ben Isaacs Bowman & Hannah Hagee Sheltered In the Arms of God feat. Becky Isaacs Bowman, Charlotte Ritchie , & Hannah Hagee Never Been this Homesick feat. The Martins Yes, I Know feat. Joel Hagee, J.W. Hagee, & Hannah Hagee His Eye is on the Sparrow feat. John Hagee & Hannah Hage There's Something About that Name His Name is Jesus feat. J.W. Hagee & Hannah Hagee Lead Me Home feat. Sonya Isaacs & Becky Isaacs Bowman

For more information and to experience the enriching melodies of "Faith, Family & Friends," visit jhm.org/friends.

About Difference Media:

Difference Media, a division of Cornerstone Church in San Antonio, Texas, showcases leading names in Gospel music, including Matt Hagee, Cornerstone Sanctuary Choir, John Hagee, and The Hagees. Working to make a difference in the world by telling the story of God's love, Difference Media produces and distributes culturally relevant media content for all nations, tribes, peoples, and languages.

About Matt Hagee:

Matt Hagee's musical journey began amidst harmonious family gatherings. As a sixth-generation pastor at Cornerstone Church in San Antonio, Texas, Matt not only leads his congregation but shares his musical talents. Beyond music, Matt is a dedicated husband and father, residing with his family on a Texas ranch. As a pastor, author, and recording artist, he advocates for embracing new beginnings and finding joy in the diverse seasons of life.

Difference Media - Making a Difference Through Music

SOURCE Hagee Ministries