Difference Media Presents "Faith, Family & Friends" by Pastor Matt Hagee: A Reverent Masterpiece Featuring Acclaimed Artists

News provided by

Hagee Ministries

23 Feb, 2024, 08:00 ET

SAN ANTONIO, Feb. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Difference Media proudly announces the release of the highly anticipated album, "Faith, Family & Friends," a soulful collection of country gospel tunes by accomplished vocalist Pastor Matt Hagee. Released on Wednesday, February 21, the album is now available on all major digital platforms, including iTunes and Spotify, inviting audiences to immerse themselves in the uplifting sounds of faith, family, and friendship.

Continue Reading
"Faith, Family & Friends" by Matt Hagee is now available on iTunes, Spotify, and all major digital platforms. Immerse yourself in the rich sounds of country gospel with acclaimed artists like The Isaacs, Marty Raybon, Ricky Skaggs, and The Hagees. Experience the soulful melodies at jhm.org/friends.
"Faith, Family & Friends" by Matt Hagee is now available on iTunes, Spotify, and all major digital platforms. Immerse yourself in the rich sounds of country gospel with acclaimed artists like The Isaacs, Marty Raybon, Ricky Skaggs, and The Hagees. Experience the soulful melodies at jhm.org/friends.
Live concert on Sunday, February 18, celebrating the launch of Matt Hagee's new album, "Faith, Family, & Friends". Special guests, included the album's gifted producer and vocalist Ben Isaacs, of The Isaacs fame, and Shenandoah's lead singer Marty Raybon, who joined The Hagees in creating an unforgettable musical celebration. Discover the heart and soul of this new project at jhm.org/friends.
Live concert on Sunday, February 18, celebrating the launch of Matt Hagee's new album, "Faith, Family, & Friends". Special guests, included the album's gifted producer and vocalist Ben Isaacs, of The Isaacs fame, and Shenandoah's lead singer Marty Raybon, who joined The Hagees in creating an unforgettable musical celebration. Discover the heart and soul of this new project at jhm.org/friends.

Produced by Grammy-nominated Producer Ben Isaacs, this extraordinary 13-track album was recorded at Difference Media Studios in San Antonio, TX. The project boasts an exceptional lineup of artists, including Marty Raybon, lead singer of the popular country music group Shenandoah; Sonya Isaacs and Becky Isaacs Bowman of the multi-award-winning family group The Isaacs; country music legend Ricky Skaggs; and The Hagees, among others. Together, they weave heartwarming tunes that resonate with the spirit of faith and family.

Pastor Matt Hagee shares his enthusiasm for the project:

"This album is a celebration of the values that matter most—faith, family, and friends. Each song is a testament to the power of these timeless themes, bringing joy, comfort, and inspiration to all who listen."

Track list:

  1. How Marvelous feat. J.W. Hagee & Hannah Hagee
  2. Look for Me feat. Ricky Skaggs & Sharon White
  3. The Building feat. Hannah Hagee & J.W. Hagee
  4. He's My Rock / Happy Til He Comes feat. Ben Isaacs, Gene McDonald, & Hannah Hagee
  5. Beulah Land feat. Marty Raybon & Charlotte Ritchie
  6. Lord, I Hope This Day is Good feat. Ben Isaacs Bowman & Hannah Hagee
  7. Sheltered In the Arms of God feat. Becky Isaacs Bowman, Charlotte Ritchie, & Hannah Hagee
  8. Never Been this Homesick feat. The Martins
  9. Yes, I Know feat. Joel Hagee, J.W. Hagee, & Hannah Hagee
  10. His Eye is on the Sparrow feat. John Hagee & Hannah Hage
  11. There's Something About that Name
  12. His Name is Jesus feat. J.W. Hagee & Hannah Hagee
  13. Lead Me Home feat. Sonya Isaacs & Becky Isaacs Bowman

For more information and to experience the enriching melodies of "Faith, Family & Friends," visit jhm.org/friends.

About Difference Media:

Difference Media, a division of Cornerstone Church in San Antonio, Texas, showcases leading names in Gospel music, including Matt Hagee, Cornerstone Sanctuary Choir, John Hagee, and The Hagees. Working to make a difference in the world by telling the story of God's love, Difference Media produces and distributes culturally relevant media content for all nations, tribes, peoples, and languages.

About Matt Hagee:

Matt Hagee's musical journey began amidst harmonious family gatherings. As a sixth-generation pastor at Cornerstone Church in San Antonio, Texas, Matt not only leads his congregation but shares his musical talents. Beyond music, Matt is a dedicated husband and father, residing with his family on a Texas ranch. As a pastor, author, and recording artist, he advocates for embracing new beginnings and finding joy in the diverse seasons of life.

Difference Media - Making a Difference Through Music

SOURCE Hagee Ministries

Also from this source

DIFFERENCE MEDIA RELEASES SOUL-ENRICHING ALBUM, "HEAVEN IN THIS PLACE" BY CORNERSTONE SANCTUARY CHOIR

DIFFERENCE MEDIA RELEASES SOUL-ENRICHING ALBUM, "HEAVEN IN THIS PLACE" BY CORNERSTONE SANCTUARY CHOIR

Difference Media releases their highly anticipated live choir album, "Heaven in this Place," available Friday, December 1, 2023, on all major digital ...

Hagee Ministries Holds 43rd Night to Honor Israel

On Sunday, Hagee Ministries held its 43rd annual Night to Honor Israel at Cornerstone Church in San Antonio under the shadow of the ongoing war in...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Music

Image1

Entertainment

Image1

New Products & Services

Image1

Religion

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.