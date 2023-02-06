Differences Between Felonies and Misdemeanors

Misdemeanors and felonies typically differ in terms of sentencing, penalties, and public perception says Wolfe & Stec, Ltd.

WOODRIDGE, Ill., Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Criminal charges are categorized as either misdemeanors or felonies. Both categories have distinct characteristics and differ in terms of penalties and sentencing.

Misdemeanors are typically viewed as being less serious or consequential. Though they still bear consequences or penalties, these are usually less significant than what a felony would bring forth. Common forms of penalties for misdemeanors are prison sentences under one year, fines, rehabilitation, and public service. Sentences for misdemeanors are usually served in county jails, as opposed to prisons.

Misdemeanors are divided into three categories: Class A misdemeanors, Class B misdemeanors, and Class C misdemeanors. These classes dictate the type and duration of a term of incarceration, if there is to be one.

Felonies are considered to be the most consequential form of charge. Felonies differ from misdemeanors in that they typically bear longer sentences and stricter locations for imprisonment.

Felonies, like misdemeanors, are divided into classes: Class A Felonies, Class B felonies, Class C felonies, Class D felonies, and Class E felonies.

Another clear difference between misdemeanors and felonies is the manner in which the legal process plays out. Those charged with misdemeanors will usually stand before a judge, but not a jury. Those charged with felonies will typically face both, depending on the circumstances of their specific case.

Both misdemeanor and felony charges necessitate the legal aid of an experienced and knowledgeable criminal law attorney. Facing either charge can feel insurmountable without competent representation.

Marc Wolfe, lead attorney and partner at Wolfe & Stec, Ltd., explains, "Though different in many ways, misdemeanors and felonies are similar in that their treatment, sentencing, and penalties will match the perceived severity of the criminal charge."

