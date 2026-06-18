DIFFERENT DAY DEBUTS AT THE 2026 CAREER EDUCATION CONVENTION; CEO TO DELIVER PRESENTATION, "AI: CRACKING THE CODE FOR YOUR INSTITUTION"

How Career Colleges Can Put AI to Work Without the Risk, Cost, or Disruption

NEW YORK, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Different Day, an AI implementation firm dedicated to turning artificial intelligence into measurable business results, today announced its participation in the 2026 Career Education Convention, hosted by Career Education Colleges and Universities (CECU) in Cleveland, Ohio. The CEO and Co-Founder of Different Day, Lauri Kien Kotcher will deliver a presentation, "AI: Cracking the Code for Your Institution" on Monday, June 22 at 10:00 AM in Room 3, Hall A. In addition, the company will be exhibiting at Booth 203 from June 22-24.

The presentation comes at a pivotal moment for career education. Institutions are benefiting from an influx of students seeking opportunities in fields shielded from AI disruption, while at the same time facing mounting pressure to reduce costs and improve student outcomes. Different Day is addressing both realities with a fundamentally different approach to AI adoption. Rather than shoe-horning AI into existing workflows, the company builds bespoke, AI-enabled applications that integrate seamlessly into an institution's existing tech stack, with no disruption and no friction. Different Day's solutions are purpose-built for career colleges, not retrofitted from traditional higher education.

The company's results include up to 300% ROI, 40-60% reductions in operational costs, automation of up to 80% of routine tasks, and the ability to handle 10x growth without adding headcount.

"The promise of AI is real, but only when it's implemented by people who understand how organizations actually operate," said Lauri Kien Kotcher, CEO and Co-Founder of Different Day. "Career colleges, because they have an important social mission, require a deep understanding of their operational models for successful AI transformation. AI has to be implemented in a way that corresponds to those circumstances, not retrofitted from a model that was never built for them."

"Different Day has done what many said couldn't be done: built an AI solution that truly works for career colleges," said Brent Mills, Owner, BMI (Brent L. Mills, Inc.). "Seeing what their platform could deliver firsthand was remarkable."

To schedule a meeting with the Different Day team, visit differentday.ai or stop by Booth 203 during exhibit hall hours. To hear Lauri discuss how career schools can put AI to work today, listen to her recent appearance on CECU's Career Education Report podcast here.

About Different Day

Different Day develops and implements practical, bespoke AI tools that reduce costs, drive sales, eradicate friction, and provide visibility and accountability across an organization. Built by businesspeople who understand how companies operate and visionary tech innovators committed to building effective tools of change, Different Day integrates seamlessly into existing tech stacks without disruption. The company specializes in partnering with career colleges seeking AI-led transformation that is purpose-built for their unique needs. For more information, visit differentday.ai.

Contact

5WPR

[email protected]

SOURCE Different Day