Differentiated Instruction at 2018 SDE National Conference Welcomes Leading Experts & Hot Topics

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. and LAS VEGAS, April 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Supporting diverse students, including underserved populations, is the focus of a strand of learning sessions dedicated to differentiation at the SDE 2018 National Conference. The Differentiated Instruction strand will deliver the strategies K–12 teachers asked for including management, content area intervention, technology integration, small-group instruction, and lesson planning. The 2018 National Conference will take place July 9-13, 2018, in Las Vegas, NV.

"Classrooms are becoming increasingly diverse, making teaching more exciting and interesting, as well as more complex. Differentiated instruction is needed now more than ever. At this conference, teachers will learn how to ensure deep critical understanding and learning for all students, not just the advanced or gifted," according to SDE program developer Kymra Kurinskas.

Differentiated Instruction is a four-day professional development opportunity that teaches educators how to build a student-centered learning environment that supports all students. Attendees will gain practical tools to improve their differentiated lesson plans with anchor activities and tiering. In addition, they'll learn simple ways to overcome obstacles and challenges, such as class size, curriculum, transcience, and grade level.

Both new and seasoned educators will build essential skills in more than 150 innovative sessions delivered by 40+ math experts, authors, bloggers, and practitioners. "The presenters at Differentiated Instruction are all differentiated instruction experts. Every one of them is an educator with classroom experience who will be meeting participants where they're at in their DI journey," Kurinskas adds.

Featured presenters and their topic areas include:

Rick Wormeli , an expert on grading and assessment and learner profiles, tackles the questions all teachers have in Differentiated Grading: Fair Isn't Always Equal (Gr. K–12) and Getting to Know Your Students: An Essential Principle of DI.

Adam Dovico shares his insights into new principals and student choice in The Limitless School for Current & Aspiring Administrators and Morning Choice.

LeAnn Nickelsen tackles the ins and outs of lesson planning and brain-based teaching in sessions that include The Brain & Differentiation: A Formula for Success and START Lesson Planning: 5 Essentials of Every Effective Lesson Plan.

Charles Beaman , Ed.D., reveals new, innovative ways to motivate and to implement interventions in Reading Remedies for Reluctant Readers and How to Motivate Your Staff to Differentiate Instruction.

Dr. Debbie Silver reflects on management and perseverance in Teaching Kids to Thrive: Essential Skills for Success and Establishing an Environment Where DI & Learning Thrive.

"At SDE conferences, educators have come to expect the best-in-class presenters tackling the issues that really matter in today's classrooms. This event is no exception. The greatest minds in differentiation will be there. And they'll be on fire as they share, debate, challenge, and inspire attendees to maximize learning for all students," Kurinskas says.

To register for the 2018 National Conference, visit www.SDE.com/national or call 1-800-462-1478.

Abut SDE

SDE is one of America's leading providers of professional development for PreK through Grade 12 educators. Through Onsite PD, PD Events, Web-Based PD, and PD Resources, the company empowers teachers and administrators across the country with ongoing professional development that is not only research-based, innovative, and rigorous, but also practical, motivating, and fun. All SDE training is presented by the nation's top authors and educational experts, with the goal of creating extraordinary classrooms that prepare students for the evolving demands of the 21st century.

For more information about SDE, educators are encouraged to visit www.sde.com, or to call 1-800-462-1478.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/differentiated-instruction-at-2018-sde-national-conference-welcomes-leading-experts--hot-topics-300637545.html

SOURCE Staff Development for Educators

Related Links

http://www.sde.com

