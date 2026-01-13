Diffraqtion Raises Pre-Seed to Build Quantum Camera-Enabled Satellite and Telescope Constellations

BOSTON, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Diffraqtion, an MIT and University of Maryland spinout developing satellite constellations powered by a novel quantum camera, today announced the close of their pre-seed funding round, led by QDNL Participations, with participation from milemark•capital, Aether VC, ADIN, Offline Ventures, and a non-dilutive DARPA SBIR Direct-to-Phase 2 contract supporting space situational awareness capabilities. The total amount of funding between dilutive and non-dilutive raised is $4.2 million.

Founded by Johannes Galatsanos, Christine Wang, Ph.D., and Prof. Saikat Guha, Diffraqtion has developed a first-of-its-kind quantum camera that enables satellites and telescopes to see farther and process visual information dramatically faster than conventional systems. Built on Prof. Guha's research with NASA and DARPA, the technology delivers up to 20 times higher resolution and 1,000 times faster processing than conventional cameras and processors, enabling ultra-high-resolution imaging systems at a fraction of the cost of today's satellites and ground-based telescopes.

Diffraqtion's novel approach enables the company to deploy large constellations of low-cost, high-precision satellites for space domain awareness, defense, and commercial Earth observation. These satellites support applications ranging from orbital safety and intelligence to agriculture, disaster response, and environmental monitoring.

In recent months, and in addition to the amount raised, the company has received multiple major recognitions, including:

First place at SLUSH 100 , selected from over 1,000 startups, resulting in an $1.1M equity prize from Cherry Ventures and General Catalyst





, selected from over 1,000 startups, resulting in an equity prize from and TechConnect's "2025 Best Space Innovation" $100k award

Diffraqtion is also part of the U.S. Space Force's Apollo Accelerator, where it is actively demonstrating and refining its quantum imaging technology with government partners. In early 2026, the company plans to conduct on-sky demonstrations with the University of California Observatories, followed by space-based demonstrations.

"Space-based infrastructure powers our communications, navigation, and defense, and through Earth Imaging, it supports everything from agriculture to disaster response," said Johannes Galatsanos, CEO and Co-Founder of Diffraqtion. "Yet despite the boom in low-cost launches, we still lack clear, continuous visibility of what's happening above and below the atmosphere. Our quantum camera changes that: it tracks smaller, faster objects to keep assets in orbit safe, while delivering ultra-high-resolution imaging for critical applications on Earth."

"Quantum sensing can bring new capabilities to monitoring and protecting orbital infrastructure," said Chad Rigetti, Venture Partner at QDNL Participations "Diffraqtion's team combines deep photonics and quantum expertise with practical defense and space insight - exactly what's needed to bring quantum imaging into operational reality."

About the Leadership

Johannes Galatsanos, Co-Founder and CEO, has over 15 years of experience in AI, Quantum Tech, and Operations. He's an MIT and Oxford graduate, and has been an MIT researcher, Executive Director at Novartis, and Technical Consultant with a track record of building teams delivering Data and AI products across Manufacturing and R&D.

Christine Wang, Co-Founder and CTO, did her Ph.D. at Harvard and Post-Docs at EPFL and Max Planck Institute. She has over 20 years experience in designing and prototyping photonics and optics devices for defense and commercial use, latest as Director of Optics and Photonics at Riverside Research and Principal Scientist at Draper Labs.

Prof. Saikat Guha, Co-Founder and CSA, is a world-renowned scholar in quantum sensing with over 100 papers and patents, over 10,000 citations, and inventor of Diffraqtion's patented quantum imaging IP. He's an IEEE Fellow, Distinguished Chair Prof. at the University of Maryland, adjunct faculty at MIT, and Director at the NSF Center for Quantum Networks.

Mark Michael, Head of Product, is the ex-CTO and Co-Founder of Kepler Communications, one of North America's largest space companies. He is an Engineering graduate from University of Toronto and worked at IBM before Kepler.

About Diffraqtion

Diffraqtion is a Somerville, MA, space startup building the world's first quantum camera powering the largest ultra-high-resolution imaging satellite network. Combining quantum photonics and AI, Diffraqtion enables machines to see further and think faster, advancing space exploration, defense, and intelligent systems worldwide.

About QDNL Participations

QDNL Participations is a $70 million specialized investment fund dedicated to investing in early-stage quantum technology companies worldwide. Established in 2022 by General Partner Ton van 't Noordende, the fund's investment team operates across the Netherlands, the UK, and the US.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

www.diffraqtion.com

SOURCE Diffraqtion