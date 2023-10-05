Diffuse Cutaneous Systemic Sclerosis Market to Proliferate at a Considerable Growth Rate by 2032, Estimates DelveInsight | Leading Companies in the Market - Kyowa Kirin Acceleron, Cumberland, Horizon, CSL Behring, Seagen, Janssen

The dynamics of the diffuse cutaneous systemic sclerosis market are anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the improvement in the diagnosis methodologies, rising awareness of the disease, incremental healthcare spending worldwide, and the expected launch of emerging therapies.

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Diffuse Cutaneous Systemic Sclerosis Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, diffuse cutaneous systemic sclerosis emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Diffuse Cutaneous Systemic Sclerosis Market Report

According to DelveInsight analysis, the diffuse cutaneous systemic sclerosis market is anticipated to increase at a significant CAGR during the forecast period due to the expected launch of emerging therapies.

According to Orphanet (2021), the prevalence of diffuse cutaneous systemic sclerosis is estimated at about 1/25,000 adults and women are predominantly affected F/M sex ratio around 4:1 .

adults and women are predominantly affected F/M sex ratio around . Globally, leading diffuse cutaneous systemic sclerosis companies such as Kadmon Corporation, Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd., Gesynta Pharma AB, Acceleron Pharma Inc, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Development, Emerald Health Pharmaceuticals, Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Horizon Therapeutics Ireland DAC, CSL Behring, Seagen Inc., Janssen Pharmaceutical, Prometheus Biosciences, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, Certa Therapeutics, and others are developing novel diffuse cutaneous systemic sclerosis drugs that can be available in the diffuse cutaneous systemic sclerosis market in the coming years.

and others are developing novel diffuse cutaneous systemic sclerosis drugs that can be available in the diffuse cutaneous systemic sclerosis market in the coming years. Some key therapies for diffuse cutaneous systemic sclerosis treatment include KD025/Belumosudil, KHK4827, GS-248, ACE- 1334, MT -0551, EHP-101, Vasculan (ifetroban), MT-7117, HZN-825, IgPro20, Brentuximab Vedotin, Guselkumab, PRA023 IV, Belimumab and Rituximab, FT011, Guselkumab, and others.

Diffuse Cutaneous Systemic Sclerosis Overview

Diffuse cutaneous systemic sclerosis (dcSSc) is a medical condition characterized by widespread skin hardening and complications in multiple organs throughout the body. This fibrosis often affects the skin of the arms, both above and below the elbows, and frequently extends to the legs, both above and below the knees. In some cases, the face may also be involved. While this condition can manifest at any age, it is most commonly diagnosed in individuals between 40 and 50 years old. Symptoms of dcSSc include Raynaud's phenomenon, progressive skin fibrosis initially localized to the fingers and face but eventually spreading across the body, presence of "spider veins" on the chest, face, lips, tongue, and fingers, gastroesophageal reflux, difficulty swallowing, often leading to weight loss, vomiting, diarrhea, or constipation, and dry mouth and potential dental complications.

Diagnosis typically relies on the characteristic clinical presentation and the presence of specific microangiopathy observed during nailfold capillaroscopy. While skin biopsy is generally unnecessary, essential blood tests are required. Antitopoisomerase autoantibodies are detectable in approximately 30-40% of cases. To assess the disease's extent, medical professionals often employ a combination of computed tomography, electrocardiography, echocardiography, hand radiography, and, when necessary, esophageal and gastric fibroscopy.

Diffuse Cutaneous Systemic Sclerosis Epidemiology Segmentation

The diffuse cutaneous systemic sclerosis epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current diffuse cutaneous systemic sclerosis patient pool and forecasted trends for individual seven major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders.

The diffuse cutaneous systemic sclerosis market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Diffuse Cutaneous Systemic Sclerosis Prevalent Cases

Diffuse Cutaneous Systemic Sclerosis Gender-specific Cases

Diffuse Cutaneous Systemic Sclerosis Treatment Market

While there are various treatment options available, no curative treatment has been identified thus far. Current therapies primarily aim to delay disease progression rather than prevent severe complications. According to the EULAR treatment recommendations from 2016, therapeutic choices for diffuse cutaneous systemic sclerosis include methotrexate, cyclophosphamide, mycophenolate mofetil, and, in specific cases, autologous stem cell transplantation. It is essential to explore alternative outcome measures in future research to potentially provide a more comprehensive assessment of treatment effectiveness.

Tumor necrosis factor (TNF) inhibitors are a class of medications designed to combat inflammation and are employed in the treatment of DcSSc. These inhibitors include infliximab, adalimumab, etanercept, and rituximab. They can be administered either individually or in conjunction with other drugs such as prednisone, methotrexate, hydroxychloroquine, leflunomide, or sulfasalazine.

Proton pump inhibitors (PPIs) are commonly used to alleviate the symptoms of reflux esophagitis, which are nearly ubiquitous in systemic sclerosis. To address delayed gastric emptying, dopamine receptor antagonists like metoclopramide or domperidone can be employed. In the case of diffuse cutaneous systemic sclerosis (dcSSc), medications such as omeprazole, pantoprazole, and rabeprazole from the PPI class are utilized.

Key Diffuse Cutaneous Systemic Sclerosis Therapies and Companies

KD025/Belumosudil: Kadmon Corporation

KHK4827: Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd.

GS-248: Gesynta Pharma AB

ACE-1334: Acceleron Pharma Inc

MT-0551: Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Development

EHP-101: Emerald Health Pharmaceuticals

Vasculan (ifetroban): Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

MT-7117: Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Development

HZN-825: Horizon Therapeutics Ireland DAC

IgPro20: CSL Behring

Brentuximab Vedotin: Seagen Inc.

Guselkumab: Janssen Pharmaceutical

PRA023 IV: Prometheus Biosciences, Inc.

Belimumab and Rituximab: GlaxoSmithKline

FT011: Certa Therapeutics

Guselkumab: Janssen Pharmaceutical

Diffuse Cutaneous Systemic Sclerosis Market Dynamics

The diffuse cutaneous systemic sclerosis market dynamics are expecte to change in the coming years. In case studies, intravenous immunoglobulin, anti-TNF-α, and anti-IL-17 biologics, along with other repurposed biologics like IL-12/IL-23 and IL-4Rα neutralizing antibodies, have demonstrated clinical benefits. The establishment of a National Registry for Ichthyosis aims to facilitate the search for fundamental defects, enhance diagnostic methods, and develop more effective treatments and prevention strategies. Moreover, current therapies are expensive and demand extensive time commitments from both patients and their caregivers, who devote a substantial portion of their day to skin care. In addition, presently, there is no validated, standardized scoring system available to assess the severity of the disease. Thus, these factors will propel the diffuse cutaneous systemic sclerosis market during the forecast period.

However, several factors may impede the growth of the diffuse cutaneous systemic sclerosis market. Given the extreme rarity of this disease, there is a dearth of available literature. Individuals afflicted with diffuse cutaneous systemic sclerosis require routine check-ups due to the frequent recurrence of the disease. Moreover, the medications used in its treatment come with potentially severe side effects. To compound matters, most of the promising drug candidates are still in the preclinical stages of development, meaning patients may have to wait a bit longer for the introduction of novel treatments.

Report Metrics Details Study Period 2019–2032 Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Key Diffuse Cutaneous Systemic Sclerosis Companies Kadmon Corporation, Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd., Gesynta Pharma AB, Acceleron Pharma Inc, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Development, Emerald Health Pharmaceuticals, Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Horizon Therapeutics Ireland DAC, CSL Behring, Seagen Inc., Janssen Pharmaceutical, Prometheus Biosciences, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, Certa Therapeutics, and others Key Diffuse Cutaneous Systemic Sclerosis Therapies KD025/Belumosudil, KHK4827, GS-248, ACE-1334, MT-0551, EHP-101, Vasculan (ifetroban), MT-7117, HZN-825, IgPro20, Brentuximab Vedotin, Guselkumab, PRA023 IV, Belimumab and Rituximab, FT011, Guselkumab, and others

Scope of the Diffuse Cutaneous Systemic Sclerosis Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Diffuse Cutaneous Systemic Sclerosis current marketed and emerging therapies

Diffuse Cutaneous Systemic Sclerosis current marketed and emerging therapies Diffuse Cutaneous Systemic Sclerosis Market Dynamics: Conjoint Analysis of Emerging Diffuse Cutaneous Systemic Sclerosis Drugs

Conjoint Analysis of Emerging Diffuse Cutaneous Systemic Sclerosis Drugs Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Diffuse Cutaneous Systemic Sclerosis Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Diffuse Cutaneous Systemic Sclerosis Market Key Insights 2. Diffuse Cutaneous Systemic Sclerosis Market Report Introduction 3. Diffuse Cutaneous Systemic Sclerosis Market Overview at a Glance 4. Diffuse Cutaneous Systemic Sclerosis Market Executive Summary 5. Disease Background and Overview 6. Diffuse Cutaneous Systemic Sclerosis Treatment and Management 7. Diffuse Cutaneous Systemic Sclerosis Epidemiology and Patient Population 8. Patient Journey 9. Diffuse Cutaneous Systemic Sclerosis Marketed Drugs 10. Diffuse Cutaneous Systemic Sclerosis Emerging Drugs 11. Seven Major Diffuse Cutaneous Systemic Sclerosis Market Analysis 12. Diffuse Cutaneous Systemic Sclerosis Market Outlook 13. Potential of Current and Emerging Therapies 14. KOL Views 15. Unmet Needs 16. SWOT Analysis 17. Appendix 18. DelveInsight Capabilities 19. Disclaimer 20. About DelveInsight

