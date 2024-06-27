Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma (DLBCL) Therapeutics Market size is set to grow by USD 2.24 billion from 2024-2028, Growing geriatric population boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) therapeutics market size is estimated to grow by USD 2.24 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.09% during the forecast period. Growing geriatric population is driving market growth, with a trend towards technological advances. However, cytotoxicity of drugs and inclination toward radiation treatments poses a challenge. Key market players include AbbVie Inc., ADC Therapeutics SA, Amgen Inc., Bayer AG, BeiGene Ltd., Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Celltrion Healthcare Co. Ltd., CTI BioPharma Corp., Erytech Pharma SA, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Gilead Sciences Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Merck and Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Seagen Inc., Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd..

Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma (Dlbcl) Therapeutics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.09% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 2249.8 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.32 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 47% Key countries US, Germany, UK, Canada, and China Key companies profiled AbbVie Inc., ADC Therapeutics SA, Amgen Inc., Bayer AG, BeiGene Ltd., Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Celltrion Healthcare Co. Ltd., CTI BioPharma Corp., Erytech Pharma SA, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Gilead Sciences Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Merck and Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Seagen Inc., Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

The DLBCL therapeutics market is witnessing significant advancements with companies investing in new technologies and innovative therapies. Notable developments include chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy and gene therapy. Novartis and Gilead are key industry players focusing on CAR T-cell therapy, with Yescarta and Kymriah being notable examples. These therapies offer more effective treatments, reduce efforts, and align with individual patient needs. Gene therapy is another promising area, with industry-focused and diversified players making strides. Overall, these technological advances are enhancing treatment efficacy and shaping the DLBCL therapeutics market.

The Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma (DLBCL) therapeutics market is currently experiencing significant growth due to the increasing number of diagnosed cases and the development of new treatment options. Chemotherapy, such as Rituximab, CHOP, and DLCBL, remains a common treatment method. However, new technologies like CAR-T cell therapy from companies like Novartis and Gilead Sciences are gaining popularity. These innovative treatments offer longer remission periods and improved patient outcomes. Additionally, monoclonal antibodies like Ibrutinib and Idelalisib are making a mark in the market with their ability to target specific proteins in DLBCL cells. The market is expected to continue growing as research and development efforts focus on enhancing treatment efficacy and reducing side effects.

The DLBCL therapeutics market experiences moderate growth due to the use of cytotoxic drugs like vincristine, doxorubicin, and carboplatin, which have adverse side effects and impact normal cells. Radiation therapy, another treatment option, also presents side effects. However, research and development efforts aim to reduce these side effects and create innovative drugs, fostering market growth.

The Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma (DLBCL) therapeutics market faces several challenges in providing effective treatments. Chemotherapy, such as Rituximab, is a common treatment, but drug resistance is a significant issue. Inhibitors like Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase (BTK) and Syk are being explored to address this challenge. However, the high cost of these advanced therapies is a major concern for patients and healthcare systems. Additionally, the need for long-term treatment and potential side effects can impact patient compliance. The market requires innovative solutions to improve treatment efficacy, reduce costs, and enhance patient experience.

Application 1.1 Hospital pharmacy

1.2 Retail pharmacy

1.3 Online pharmacy

1.4 Others Product 2.1 Small molecules

2.2 Biologics Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 Asia

3.4 Rest of World (ROW)



1.1 Hospital pharmacy- Hospital pharmacies are essential in DLBCL treatment, managing storage, preparation, and dispensing of DLBCL therapeutics. Pharmacists oversee patient care, monitoring adverse effects and drug interactions. Education on medication use and collaboration with healthcare providers ensure optimal care. The hospital pharmacy segment significantly contributes to the DLBCL therapeutics market's growth due to the hospital-based administration of these treatments. Ensuring safe and effective use of DLBCL therapeutics is the primary role of hospital pharmacies and pharmacists.

Research Analysis

The Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma (DLBCL) therapeutics market encompasses a range of innovative treatments for this type of hematologic malignancy. Key therapeutic classes include monoclonal antibodies, such as Rituximab, and kinase inhibitors, like Ibrutinib. These targeted therapies have revolutionized the treatment landscape for DLBCL, providing effective options for patients with marginal zone lymphoma, Mantle cell lymphoma, Small lymphocytic lymphoma, Chronic lymphocytic leukemia, and Waldenstrom macroglobulinemia. Immunomodulatory drugs, such as Liso-cel, also play a significant role in DLBCL treatment. Advanced therapies, like GOLCA and CAR-T cell therapies, are under investigation and hold promise for future developments. Treatment regimens, such as R-CHOP, are commonly used in combination with these targeted therapies to improve patient outcomes. Newer therapies, like Zilovertamab vedotin, are also being explored to address the unmet needs in DLBCL treatment. These therapies target specific proteins, such as BTK and SYK, to inhibit the growth and proliferation of malignant B-cells in lymph nodes and other affected sites, including the thymus.

Market Research Overview

The Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma (DLBCL) Therapeutics Market encompasses innovative treatments and therapies designed to address this type of cancer. Drugs and treatments under development aim to target specific cellular markers and pathways, such as CD20, BCL-2, and CHOP. Monoclonal antibodies, chemotherapies, and immunomodulatory agents are among the therapeutic categories being explored. Nucleic acids, enzymes, and targeted therapies are also being investigated. The market is driven by the increasing incidence of DLBCL and the need for more effective and less toxic treatment options. The goal is to improve patient outcomes and survival rates through the development of new and improved therapies. The market is expected to grow significantly due to the increasing demand for advanced treatments and the ongoing research and development efforts in this field.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Application

Hospital Pharmacy



Retail Pharmacy



Online Pharmacy



Others

Product

Small Molecules



Biologics

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



Rest Of World (ROW)



7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

