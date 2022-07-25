Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma (DLBCL) Therapeutics Market Size to Grow by USD 1.79 billion, AbbVie Inc. and Bayer AG Among Key Vendors - Technavio

Jul 25, 2022, 01:30 ET
NEW YORK, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DLBCL is a cancer of B-lymphocytes and is the most common type of Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma (NHL) among adults. It is a fast-growing and complex form of NHL and is difficult to treat. NHL refers to a group of cancers of the lymphatic system that develops from the lymphocytes, a type of white blood cells involved in the body's immune system.
The diffuse large b-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) therapeutics market size is expected to grow by USD 1.79 bn from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.71% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.
Technavio summarizes various aspects of the market, including market forecast and research methodology. Download a Sample Report
The diffuse large b-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) Therapeutics market report covers the following areas:
- Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma (DLBCL) Therapeutics Market size
- Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma (DLBCL) Therapeutics Market trends
- Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma (DLBCL) Therapeutics Market industry analysis
- Product
- Small Molecules: The small molecule segment will contribute the highest market share growth during the forecast period. These molecules are prescribed for the treatment of different types of lymphomas, including DLBCL.
- Biologics
- Geography
- North America: This region will account for 46% of the market's growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as a significant rise in the sales of approved therapeutics for the treatment of various subtypes of NHL as well as the rise in prevalence of various types of cancer.
- Europe
- Asia
- Rest Of World (ROW)
Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. Download a Sample Report
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma (DLBCL) Therapeutics Market, including AbbVie Inc., ADC Therapeutics SA, Amgen Inc., Bayer AG, BeiGene Ltd., Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Celltrion Healthcare Co. Ltd., CTI BioPharma Corp., Denovo Biopharma, Erytech PharmaSA, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Gilead Sciences Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Merck and Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., Seagen Inc., Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc., SymBio Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and TG Therapeutics Inc. among others.
The key offerings of some of the vendors are listed below:
- AbbVie Inc. - The company offers diffuse large B-cell lymphoma under the brand name of Imbruvica.
- Amgen Inc. - The company offers diffuse large B-cell lymphoma under the brand name of Blincyto.
- Bayer AG - The company offers diffuse large B-cell lymphoma under the brand name of Aliqopa.
- BeiGene Ltd. - The company offers diffuse large B-cell lymphoma under the brand name of Zanubrutinib.
- Erytech PharmaSA - The company offers diffuse large B-cell lymphoma under the brand name of Codrituzumab.
Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000.
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
- Detailed information on factors that will assist diffuse large b-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) Therapeutics market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the diffuse large b-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) Therapeutics market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the diffuse large b-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) therapeutics market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of diffuse large b-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) therapeutics market vendors
Cancer Immunotherapy Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Cancer Biologics Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
|
Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma (DLBCL) Therapeutics Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.71%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 1.79 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
6.9
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 46%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
AbbVie Inc., ADC Therapeutics SA, Amgen Inc., Bayer AG, BeiGene Ltd., Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Celltrion Healthcare Co. Ltd., CTI BioPharma Corp., Denovo Biopharma, Erytech PharmaSA, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Gilead Sciences Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Merck and Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., Seagen Inc., Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc., SymBio Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and TG Therapeutics Inc.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 09: Parent market
- Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 12: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2021
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
- Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026
5 Market Segmentation by Product
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product
- 5.3 Small molecules - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 28: Chart on Small molecules - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 29: Data Table on Small molecules - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Small molecules - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Small molecules - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.4 Biologics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Biologics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Biologics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Biologics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Biologics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.5 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)
6 Customer Landscape
- 6.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 50: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 52: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 54: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 56: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 58: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 59: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 60: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 62: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 63: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 64: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 65: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 66: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 67: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 68: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 69: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 74: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 75: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 76: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 77: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.12 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 78: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 79: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026
- 8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 80: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 81: Overview on factors of disruption
- 9.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 82: Impact of key risks on business
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 83: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 84: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 10.3 AbbVie Inc.
- Exhibit 85: AbbVie Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 86: AbbVie Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 87: AbbVie Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.4 Amgen Inc.
- Exhibit 88: Amgen Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 89: Amgen Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 90: Amgen Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.5 Bayer AG
- Exhibit 91: Bayer AG - Overview
- Exhibit 92: Bayer AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 93: Bayer AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 94: Bayer AG - Segment focus
- 10.6 BeiGene Ltd.
- Exhibit 95: BeiGene Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 96: BeiGene Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 97: BeiGene Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 98: BeiGene Ltd. - Segment focus
- 10.7 Erytech PharmaSA
- Exhibit 99: Erytech PharmaSA - Overview
- Exhibit 100: Erytech PharmaSA - Product / Service
- Exhibit 101: Erytech PharmaSA - Key offerings
- 10.8 F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.
- Exhibit 102: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 103: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 104: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Key news
- Exhibit 105: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 106: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Segment focus
- 10.9 Merck and Co. Inc.
- Exhibit 107: Merck and Co. Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 108: Merck and Co. Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 109: Merck and Co. Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 110: Merck and Co. Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 111: Merck and Co. Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.10 Novartis AG
- Exhibit 112: Novartis AG - Overview
- Exhibit 113: Novartis AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 114: Novartis AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 115: Novartis AG - Segment focus
- 10.11 Pfizer Inc.
- Exhibit 116: Pfizer Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 117: Pfizer Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 118: Pfizer Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 119: Pfizer Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.12 Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.
- Exhibit 120: Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 121: Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 122: Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 123: Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. - Key offerings
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 124: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 125: Exclusions checklist
- 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 126: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 127: Research methodology
- Exhibit 128: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 129: Information sources
- 11.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 130: List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article