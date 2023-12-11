DifGen Pharmaceuticals Acquires KriGen Pharmaceuticals LLC - a Sterile Dosage Manufacturing Facility in North Carolina, US, Strengthening Its Position in Developing and Manufacturing Complex Differentiated Sterile Dosage Formulations

PRINCETON, N.J., Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DifGen Pharmaceuticals LLC ("DifGen") announced today that it has acquired KriGen LLC a fully integrated sterile drug product manufacturer with capability to manufacture a wide range of parenteral products including LVP bags (both Aseptic & Terminally Sterilized), PFS, Microspheres& complex Long Acting Injectables.

In a joint statement, Ramandeep Singh Jaj & Dr. Santhanakrishnan Srinivasan, Founders and Co-CEO's of DifGen commented, "Today marks an exciting & significant milestone for the entire DifGen family. The acquisition of KriGen LLC is expected to complement DifGen's strong scientific capability of developing complex injectable products. This strategic investment allows us the capability to manufacture complex and high-barrier to entry sterile products in-house. This helps secure supply to our valuable partners with local US based manufacturing. Most importantly, it will provide patients, affordable lifesaving medication with highest quality, consistent supply & ensure the burden of drug shortages are minimized."

Closing of the transaction is subject to the customary regulatory approvals.

About DifGen:

DifGen is a US based Global Pharmaceutical company with a primary focus on developing complex high barrier to entry Generics and Specialty Pharmaceutical products that would help increase accessibility to high quality medication thereby leading to the creation of next generation healthy communities. DifGen consistently aspires to challenge standard thought processes to arrive at dependable solutions that create a paradigm shift in product development, quality, clinical affairs, regulatory sciences, and commercial strategy. The firm has a talented team with some of the brightest minds who have developed a holistic understanding of the nuances associated with the development of unique, commercially viable and difficult product lines across varying therapeutic areas and a broad array of dosage forms such as Injectables, Ophthalmic, Topicals, Biologicals, Drug Devices, Soft Gels, Solid Orals & Suspensions, Transdermal Patches & Thin Films

About KriGen Pharmaceuticals LLC:

KriGen is a US based pharmaceutical company having a state-of-the-art parenteral manufacturing located in Lillington, North Carolina. It is strategically located in close proximity to the NC-RTP region providing access to critical resources. Spread across 11.48 acres with current built-in area of 55,000 Sq. Ft, the facility at its full operational capacity is capable of manufacturing close to 25-30Mn units of LVP bags, Pre-filled syringes and few strategic Long-acting depot injections.

