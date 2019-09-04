Difiori is First to Bring Fine Organic Swiss Chocolate Edibles Infused with Premium American CBD to the U.S. Market

BOULDER, Colo., Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Difiori ( https://cbdifiori.com/ ) recently announced the launch of America's first and only organic, couverture Swiss chocolate bars infused with premium CBD. Certified Fair-Trade, non-GMO and lecithin free, Difiori offers gourmet handcrafted chocolates at competitive price points. A Boulder-based brand of custom CBD edibles, Difiori has already garnered attention for its sustainability commitments and policies that put people and planet first in addition to its innovative packaging and unique chocolate bar designs.



"We have been in the product development stage since early 2018," said Difiori President and CEO, Jay Durham. "We took our time and developed a uniquely designed line of high-quality chocolate confections that we are proud to put our name on and that fill a specific need in the CBD edibles marketplace that has resulted in a lot of positive feedback from both consumers and retailers."



Swiss Chocolate Products



Creamy Swiss Milk CBD Chocolate: Crafted with rich flavors and smooth sweetness, Difiori's signature confection is blended with organic milk from Alpine cows and infused with quality CBD containing no THC.

70-Percent Dark CBD Chocolate: With 70 percent cacao, Difiori dark chocolates are rich and smooth, with just a hint of cocoa bitterness.

Sweet Swiss Coconut CBD Chocolate: A Swiss vegan chocolate treat, this specialty is free from dairy and is 100 percent organic. Pure cocoa blends with natural coconut sweetness.

3-Pack Sampler: Difiori offers all three of its signature CBD Swiss chocolate bars in a variety pack. Each bar contains five servings, with a combined total of 100 mg CBD per bar.

Other CBD Edibles Coming Soon

Difiori will soon be rolling out a selection of other quality trademarked CBD edibles that are designed for energy boosts, to improve sleep and to foster calmness and wellbeing. In addition, Difiori is currently developing other lines of edibles including all natural fruit products, similar to a pate de fruit, and several other CBD infused Swiss chocolate confections. Wholesale customers are welcome to contact Difiori now for details.



FDA Disclosure: Difiori products are not for use by or sale to persons under the age of 18. All products should be used only as directed on the instructions, and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.



About Difiori

Difiori is a unique CBD-edibles company that crafts signature Swiss-couverture chocolates with only the highest quality American hemp CBD. The result is a premier one-of-a-kind experience meant to enliven the senses and satisfy the true chocolate connoisseur in us all. Experience pure tranquility and sweetness with CDB-infused Difiori products at: www.cbdifiori.com



