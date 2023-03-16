Dig Data Security Platform Wins Gold for Data Cloud Security in the 2023 Globee® Cybersecurity Awards

Dig also named Most Innovative Security Company of the Year; recognized for reinventing cloud data security with DSPM

TEL AVIV, Israel, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dig , the cloud data security leader, today announced two Globee® Cybersecurity Award wins, including Gold for Data Security and Silver for Most Innovative Security Company of the Year – Security Cloud/SaaS. The 2023 Globee® Cybersecurity Awards are premier business awards that recognize companies for excellence and innovation in the cybersecurity industry. Dig was recognized for the innovation in the Dig Data Security Platform , which uses data security posture management (DSPM) and the industry's first and only data detection & response (DDR) capabilities with cloud data loss prevention (DLP) to deliver real-time data protection across any cloud and any data store.

"Until now, the prevailing approach to cloud data security has been to cast wide nets and hope for the best," said Dan Benjamin, Co-Founder and CEO, Dig Security. "Dig has fine-tuned the tools and process to reinvent cloud data security with a higher-standard that matches the speed and innovation of the cloud. Our goal is to help enterprises protect data without giving up agility and performance. This award win shows we're delivering on that goal."

Unlike other cloud security providers, Dig uses a comprehensive threat model for cloud data attacks that detects, analyzes and instantly responds to cloud data threats to minimize business impact and damage with an average mean-time-to-detection (MTTD) of less than a minute. A motivated attacker can breach data in the cloud in less than three minutes, making real-time data detection and response essential for cloud data security. Dig is uniquely positioned to help make DDR the standard for data security.

For more information on Dig Security and the Dig Data Security Platform, please visit https://www.dig.security .

About Dig Security

Dig Security helps organizations discover, classify, protect and govern their cloud data. With organizations shifting to complex environments with dozens of database types across clouds, monitoring and detecting data exfiltration and policy violations has become a complex problem with limited fragmented solutions. Dig's cloud-native and completely agentless approach re-invents cloud DLP with DDR (Data Detection & Response) capabilities to help organizations better cope with cloud data sprawl. Dig is founded by three cyber security veterans from Microsoft and Google, and is backed by Team8, SignalFire, Felicis, CrowdStrike, Okta Ventures, CyberArk Ventures, and Merlin Ventures.

