Dig Into the All-New Mining Exchange Hotel in Colorado Springs

The completely reimagined historic hotel unveils a redesigned lobby and guestrooms, elevated food and beverage concepts, experiential programming, a refreshed spa, and unparalleled event spaces

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The new Mining Exchange Hotel is designed for modern travelers, with a nod to Colorado's gilded past. Originally established in 1902 as the stock exchange for precious metals, the historic building quickly became a bustling hub for mining magnates in downtown Colorado Springs. The reimagined property includes a living room style lobby for guests and locals, 128 newly designed guestrooms, two new food and beverage concepts, indoor-outdoor meeting and events spaces, and a forthcoming refresh of the existing full-service spa. One-of-a-kind guest experiences include a Crystal Concierge, art-centric programming and wellness activations.

The Mining Exchange Hotel Exterior, credit Michael Kleinberg Photography

"The Mining Exchange Hotel is a symbol of Colorado Springs' prosperous past and remains the heartbeat of the community. We are proud to be the stewards of this historic building," said McLean Wilson, principal of Kemmons Wilson Hospitality Partners , a subsidiary of Kemmons Wilson Companies, who purchased the property in 2022.

Bashar Wali, Founder & CEO of Practice Hospitality , the hotel's management company, remarked, "It has been an enriching experience to immerse ourselves in everything Colorado Springs offers and bring alive the storied past and stunning design of The Mining Exchange Hotel."

The hotel's extensive revitalization enhances all aspects of the property. The interior design, overseen by Chris Pardo, founder of Elemental Architecture , draws inspiration from the adventurous spirit of Colorado's trailblazers and prospectors. Original elements, including the mining exchange safe and vault doors, are seamlessly integrated, paying homage to the hotel's history. In the lobby, a curated collection of local vintage curiosities, including mining stock certificates, adds a nostalgic touch.

Guestrooms showcase the historic building's high ceilings, exposed brick and large windows. Each guest room includes commissioned art from Emma Kelly, a native of Colorado Springs known for her plein air paintings, and framed vintage stereographs from the 19th century. The vibrant bathrooms feature green porcelain tiles, patterned tile floors, Carrara marble-topped vanities, walk-in showers with Champagne bronze fixtures, and MALIN+GOETZ bathroom amenities.

New food and beverage concepts that double as dynamic venues for programming include:

BLK MGK: The high craft, full-service coffee bar brews locally roasted beans from Hold Fast Coffee Co. The menu blends classic coffee, fresh pastries, breakfast and lunch, with the unexpected: a tincture menu of everyday remedies includes "detox" activated charcoal and "tummy tame" assorted bitters, which can be added to any beverage. Coffee-based cocktails, local craft brews and wine by the glass are also available. Weekly programming includes aura and astrology readings, artistic events in partnership with Cottonwood Center for the Arts and more.

The high craft, full-service coffee bar brews locally roasted beans from Hold Fast Coffee Co. The menu blends classic coffee, fresh pastries, breakfast and lunch, with the unexpected: a tincture menu of everyday remedies includes "detox" activated charcoal and "tummy tame" assorted bitters, which can be added to any beverage. Coffee-based cocktails, local craft brews and wine by the glass are also available. Weekly programming includes aura and astrology readings, artistic events in partnership with Cottonwood Center for the Arts and more. Golden Hour: Inspired by the gilded era of the exchange, Golden Hour is the hotel's plush indoor-outdoor bar and courtyard. The menu features a selection of high-craft cocktails, spirits, wine and local beer perfectly paired with decadent, artisanal bites. Golden Hour will further cultivate connection with Jazz Thursdays in partnership with Dizzy Charlie's, a local music curator known for creating popular jazz pop-ups throughout Colorado Springs.

"The Mining Exchange Hotel is more than just a place to stay; it's a gateway to all that Colorado Springs has to offer," said General Manager Gus Krimm. "We've thoughtfully curated our culinary concepts, amenities and programming to put a spotlight on the unique aspects of the destination."

The Mining Exchange Hotel will become a space for local artists to showcase their work. The Vault, an on-site art gallery, will host rotating exhibits of Pikes Peak artists curated by Auric Gallery . The space is expected to become a staple stop during Colorado Springs' year-round First Friday gallery hop. Art enthusiasts looking for additional immersion can book the Peaks & Paintbrushes overnight package where guests receive premium art supplies and suggestions for picturesque sites around Colorado Springs to capture the destination's beauty on canvas.

The hotel's meeting and event spaces also received an extensive design refresh. Nearly 11,000 versatile sq ft includes two ballrooms and an outdoor terrace, perfect for grand weddings, swanky cocktail receptions, and meetings for modern business travelers.

Colorado Springs is renowned for its natural beauty and abundant outdoor and physical activities. Dubbed Olympic City USA, the city is home to the US Olympic & Paralympic Museum and the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Training Center. Embracing this community of wellness enthusiasts, the hotel will offer fitness activations like guided runs and Pilates classes as programming for meetings and groups. Unique in-room wellness offerings include a Crystal Concierge, where guests can request healing stones, several of which were mined in Colorado, to be delivered to their room for the duration of their stay. The crystals will be chosen in consultation with Aurathentic , a local science-led wellness boutique, to ensure authenticity. To round out the wellness experiences, the hotel features a full-service spa with remedies for travelers and locals alike.

For more information, please visit miningexchangehotel.com

ABOUT THE MINING EXCHANGE HOTEL

Nestled in the heart of downtown Colorado Springs, the new Mining Exchange Hotel is a haven for modern travelers with a nod to Colorado's gilded past. The reimagined property is managed by Practice Hospitality . Housed in a beautifully restored 1902 building, this lifestyle hotel once served as the bustling stock exchange for precious gold and silver. Today, guests can stay in one of 128 redesigned rooms that draw inspiration from the destination, embrace connection in the hotel's living room inspired lobby, and indulge in various food and beverage concepts including BLK MGK, the hotel's high craft, full-service coffee shop and Golden Hour, the decadent lobby bar. Inspiring meeting and event spaces and a full-service spa and salon round out the experience. Find more details via www.miningexchangehotel.com and stay updated on events and other happenings by following @miningexchange , @blkmgkcoffee , @goldenhourcos Instagram and @ TheMiningExchange on Facebook.

Media Contact: Quinn PR, [email protected]

SOURCE The Mining Exchange Hotel