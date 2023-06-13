Dig Security Announced as Launch Partner for Wiz Integrations (WIN)

Technology partnership enables mutual customers to reduce cloud risk and protect sensitive data from exfiltration

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dig , the cloud data security leader today announces its partnership with leading cloud security provider, Wiz, as the company unveils Wiz Integrations (WIN). Dig Security, hand selected as a launch partner, will bring the power of the Dig Data Security Platform and its cloud Data security Posture Management (DSPM), DLP and real-time data detection and response (DDR) capabilities to WIN, with the intent that customers can seamlessly integrate Wiz into their existing cloud data security workflows.

Once the integrated solution is launched, WIN enables Wiz and Dig Security to share prioritized security findings with context including inventory, vulnerabilities, issues, and configuration findings. Mutual customers will receive the following benefits:

Combine best of breed cloud and data security solutions seamlessly

Ability to prioritize vulnerabilities based on data impact

Visualize data at risk as part of the Wiz attack map to get a contextualized view of cloud security

The combined value of these two offerings will streamline security for organizations that are on a cloud journey, regardless of where they may be on that journey.

"The dynamics of the cloud make data security an ongoing and growing challenge. As an organization's data footprint expands, so does the complexity of its cloud environments and the data privacy, sovereignty, and governance regulations it must comply with," said Dan Benjamin, CEO and Co-Founder of Dig Security. "Dig Security's integration with Wiz empowers customers with robust cloud and data security solutions to help them achieve compliance and streamline security without giving up cloud agility and speed."

WIN is designed to enable a cloud security operating model where security and cloud teams work collaboratively to understand and control risks across their CI/CD pipeline. Wiz is setting the industry standard in integrated solution strategy to maximize operational capabilities of organizations with partners like Dig Security in WIN.

About Dig Security

Dig Security is a leading global provider of data security solutions. The company's powerful platform ensures real-time data risk visibility to help technology, healthcare, and financial service organizations locate, classify, and prioritize their data in all public cloud environments. Consolidating multiple data security solutions in a single, comprehensive solution, Dig enables customers to reduce the data attack surface, extend asset coverage, and respond rapidly to threats to improve profitability and ensure peace of mind. Visit us at https://www.dig.security/.

SOURCE Dig Security