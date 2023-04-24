Dig Security Recognized as Leading Cloud Data Security and DSPM Solution in Cyber Defense Magazine's 2023 Global InfoSec Awards

Dig Security Named Most Comprehensive Cloud Security, Most Comprehensive Data Security, and Most Comprehensive Cybersecurity Startup

TEL AVIV, Israel, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dig , the cloud data security leader, announced today at the RSA Conference that it was named a winner in three categories of the Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM) 2023 Global InfoSec Awards : Most Comprehensive Cloud Security Solution, Most Comprehensive Data Security Solution, and Most Comprehensive Cybersecurity Startup. The CDM Global InfoSec Awards honor information security innovators who provide unique and compelling products and services.

Today organizations hold so much data in the cloud that it's easy to lose track of what they have. There is more data in the cloud than on-prem, yet there are no adequate solutions to protect it. The Dig Data Security Platform is the industry's first and only solution to combine data security posture management (DSPM), data loss prevention (DLP), and data detection and response (DDR) capabilities into a single platform. Dig enables enterprise cloud and security teams to produce immediate insights using its agentless cloud native solution that delivers a short setup time, zero maintenance, and comprehensive, automated response at scale.

"The recognition from Cyber Defense Magazine is a testament to the effectiveness of our solution and the robust capabilities we've built into the platform. No other solution can keep up with the speed and complexity of the cloud," said Dan Benjamin, co-founder and CEO, Dig Security. "We created the DDR category to add real-time protection on top of our DSPM and DLP capabilities to deliver comprehensive visibility, control, and protection of data assets across any cloud and cloud data store. Now these capabilities have become essential to enterprise cloud data security and Cyber Defense Magazine recognizes the importance of these innovations to the market."

"Dig Security embodies three major features we judges look for to become winners: understanding tomorrow's threats, today, providing a cost-effective solution, and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk and get one step ahead of the next breach," said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

Winners of the Global InfoSec Awards will be celebrated at the 2023 RSA conference beginning on April 24.

For more information about Dig, visit https://www.dig.security/ , meet with Dig at RSA , or stop by the Dig booth (#5273) in the North Expo during RSAC 2023 from April 24-27, 2023, at the Moscone Center in San Francisco, CA.

About Dig Security

Dig Security helps organizations discover, classify, protect, and govern their cloud data.

With organizations shifting to complex environments with dozens of database types across clouds, monitoring and detecting data exfiltration and policy violations has become a complex problem with limited fragmented solutions. Dig's cloud-native and completely agentless approach re-invents cloud DLP with DDR (Data Detection & Response) capabilities to help organizations better cope with cloud data sprawl. Dig was founded by three cyber security veterans from Microsoft and Google and is backed by Team8, SignalFire, Felicis, CrowdStrike, Okta Ventures, CyberArk Ventures, and Merlin Ventures. Visit us at https://www.dig.security/ .

