Dig Security Secures Strategic Investment from Samsung Ventures for Cloud Data Security Posture Management (DSPM)

Dig Security

01 Jun, 2023

Samsung's investment underscores Dig's leadership, maturity, and innovation in DSPM with real-time data detection and response (DDR)

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dig Security, the cloud data security leader, announced a new investment from Samsung Ventures today. The investment will accelerate Dig's product development and go-to-market efforts as the company continues expanding its global footprint, bringing its revolutionary cloud data security posture management (DSPM) platform with real-time data detection and response (DDR) to more enterprises worldwide. Samsung Ventures' interest in Dig underscores its commitment to equipping the next generation of data security leaders with support to further innovate and scale their solutions for global impact.

"Data is an organization's most valuable asset, yet until now, there have been no adequate solutions to protect it in modern, cloud-first environments," said Dan Benjamin, Co-Founder and CEO, Dig Security. "Our partnership with Samsung Ventures is opening new doors for us as we continue to invest in scaling the Dig Data Security Platform and expanding access to our industry-leading solutions for global enterprises." 

This investment from Samsung Ventures comes on the heels of Dig Security's Series A investment led by SignalFire in September 2022. The strategic investment will help Dig further its mission to equip customers with a robust cloud data security solution that protects data without compromising agility and performance. The Dig Data Security Platform is the industry's first and only solution to combine data security posture management (DSPM), data loss prevention (DLP), and data detection and response (DDR) capabilities into a single platform. Dig enables organizations to discover, classify, monitor, protect, and govern cloud data in real time across any cloud and any data store.

"Dig's innovative and comprehensive approach to cloud data security and stellar leadership are the underpinnings of its market leadership," said the investment director of Samsung Ventures. "We look forward to supporting Dig's growth as they continue to deliver real-time, zero-trust cloud data security to customers around the world."

Dig Security is easy-to-implement, cloud-scalable, and highly efficient for today's security teams. It supports all cloud infrastructures, including AWS, Azure, GCP, and Oracle, and popular data clouds like Snowflake and Databricks.

For more information on Dig Security, visit https://www.dig.security/

About Dig Security
Dig Security helps organizations discover, classify, protect, and govern their cloud data. With organizations shifting to complex environments with dozens of database types across clouds, monitoring and detecting data exfiltration and policy violations has become a complex problem with limited fragmented solutions. Dig's cloud-native and completely agentless approach re-invents cloud DLP with DDR (Data Detection & Response) capabilities to help organizations better cope with cloud data sprawl. Dig was founded by three cyber security veterans from Microsoft and Google and is backed by Team8, SignalFire, Felicis, CrowdStrike, Okta Ventures, CyberArk Ventures, Merlin Ventures, and Samsung Ventures. Visit us at https://www.dig.security/.

