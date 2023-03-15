Dig Security to Showcase Cloud Data Security Innovations at FS-ISAC Americas Spring Summit

Dig's Data Security Posture Management (DSPM) equipped with real-time Data Detection and Response (DDR) is critical to protect financial data across public clouds

TEL AVIV, Israel, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dig , the cloud data security leader, today announced it will participate in the Financial Services Information Sharing and Analysis Center (FS-ISAC) Americas Spring Summit. FS-ISAC is the only global cyber intelligence sharing community solely focused on financial services. At the Summit, Dig's data security experts will demonstrate how users can gain real-time visibility, control, and protection of financial data across all public cloud environments.

"Financial services remain the highest targeted industry for attacks year after year," said Dan Benjamin, Co-Founder and CEO, Dig Security. "Traditional tools are insufficient to protect against today's threats. The industry needs dynamic, modern cloud data security tools to protect financial data in multi-cloud environments, preventing severe disruption like compliance issues and fines, ransomware demands, or bankruptcy."

The Dig Data Security Platform re-invents cloud data security using data security posture management (DSPM) with data detection and response (DDR) and cloud data loss prevention (DLP). Dig can identify financial data risk, critical misconfiguration, and compliance violations in real-time to reduce the exposure to cyber attacks and data misuse that result from cloud data sprawl.

Dig provides the capabilities financial services organizations need to achieve compliance and maintain cloud data security in a high-risk security climate, including the automated discovery and classification of data assets in public clouds including AWS, Azure, GCP, and Snowflake. Dig automatically regulates data and gives more visibility into PCI, PII, FTC, GLBA, SOX, SOC-2, GDPR, and others to ensure compliance with latest security and privacy regulations.

Dig is easy to implement, cloud-scalable, and enables today's security teams to protect the data that matters most.

For more information on Dig Security's cloud data security solutions for financial services, click here or please visit https://www.dig.security/ .

About Dig Security

Dig Security helps organizations discover, classify, protect and govern their cloud data. With organizations shifting to complex environments with dozens of database types across clouds, monitoring and detecting data exfiltration and policy violations has become a complex problem with limited fragmented solutions. Dig's cloud-native and completely agentless approach re-invents cloud DLP with DDR (Data Detection & Response) capabilities to help organizations better cope with cloud data sprawl. Dig is founded by 3 cyber security veterans from Microsoft and Google, and is backed by Team8, SignalFire, Felicis, CrowdStrike, Okta Ventures, CyberArk Ventures and Merlin Ventures.

