Dig Security Welcomes Team8 Co-Founder Nadav Zafrir as Chairman of the Board

TEL AVIV, Israel, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dig , the cloud data security leader, today announced that Nadav Zafrir is joining as Chairman of the Board. As Chairman, Zafrir will provide strategic direction for Dig as the industry leader continues to lead innovation in the cloud data security market. The Dig Data Security Platform is recognized as the industry's first and only solution to combine Data Security Posture Management (DSPM) with Data Detection and Response (DDR) and Cloud Data Loss Prevention (DLP) capabilities into a single platform.

Zafrir is the Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Team8, a company-building venture group with deep domain expertise that creates and invests in companies specializing in enterprise technology, data, cybersecurity, and fintech. Team8 welcomed Dig into its portfolio to solve data security in the cloud, and Team8 Capital led Dig's $11M seed funding in May 2022.

"With visionary leaders and a dynamic solution that enables true real-time cloud data protection, Dig has quickly emerged as a market leader," said Nadav Zafrir, Chairman of the Board, Dig Security. "I'm pleased to join as Chairman of the Board, and thrilled to work with Dig's board and executives to continue driving its outstanding momentum and growth."

Prior to founding Team8, Zafrir served as Commander of Unit 8200, Israel's elite military technology and intelligence unit, where he established the IDF's Cyber Command. Zafrir also advises Fortune 500 companies on the critical role of cyber as an integral part of digital transformation.

"Nadav is an industry leader with a lifetime of expertise in the data and cybersecurity space," said Dan Benjamin, Co-Founder and CEO, Dig Security. "We are thrilled that Nadav is our Chairman of the Board, and look forward to furthering our mission with his strategic direction."

Dig helps organizations discover, classify, protect, and govern their cloud data without giving up cloud agility and speed. It is easy-to-implement, cloud-scalable, and highly efficient for today's security teams.

About Dig Security

Dig Security helps organizations discover, classify, protect and govern their cloud data. With organizations shifting to complex environments with dozens of database types across clouds, monitoring and detecting data exfiltration and policy violations has become a complex problem with limited fragmented solutions. Dig's cloud-native and completely agentless approach re-invents cloud DLP with DDR (Data Detection & Response) capabilities to help organizations better cope with cloud data sprawl. Dig is founded by three cyber security veterans from Microsoft and Google, and is backed by Team8, SignalFire, Felicis, CrowdStrike, Okta Ventures, CyberArk Ventures, and Merlin Ventures.

