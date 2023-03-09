Dig Security Wins Gold for DSPM and Cloud Native Data Security in the 2023 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards

Industry recognition highlights the criticality of Data Security Posture Management (DSPM) equipped with real-time Data Detection and Response (DDR)

TEL AVIV, Israel, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dig , the cloud data security leader, today announced three Cybersecurity Excellence Award wins, including Gold for Data Security Posture Management (DSPM) and Cloud Native Data Security, and Silver for Best Cybersecurity Startup. The Dig Data Security Platform is the only cloud-native and completely agentless solution that combines data security posture management (DSPM), cloud data loss prevention (DLP), and data detection and response (DDR) for real-time governance and protection of cloud data assets. The 2023 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards recognized the company and its products for excellence, innovation, and leadership in information security.

"Dig is specifically dedicated to bridging the cloud data security gap. Cloud data assets are the main target of today's cyberattacks," said Dan Benjamin, Co-Founder and CEO, Dig Security. "The ever-growing volume and variety of data held by organizations across multiple clouds intensifies this risk. Our goal is to make DDR the industry standard, and this recognition by the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards demonstrates the need for DDR as part of a successful cloud security stack."

The 2023 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards winners are chosen based on the judges' selection as well as the popular vote by members of the information security community. Dig provides the highest level of security and control over cloud data assets to protect against ransomware, shadow data, data misuse, compliance risks, and data exfiltration in real time. Unlike other cloud security and DSPM providers, Dig delivers a comprehensive threat model for cloud data attacks that detects, analyzes, and instantly responds to threats to minimize business impact with an average mean-time-to-detection (MTTD) of less than a minute. Its proprietary policy engine provides real-time protection of a company's entire cloud data estate, alerting users to security violations and suspicious actions in minutes. Dig is easy to implement, cloud-scalable, and highly efficient for today's security teams.

About Dig Security

Dig Security helps organizations discover, classify, protect and govern their cloud data. With organizations shifting to complex environments with dozens of database types across clouds, monitoring and detecting data exfiltration and policy violations has become a complex problem with limited fragmented solutions. Dig's cloud-native and completely agentless approach re-invents cloud DLP with DDR (Data Detection & Response) capabilities to help organizations better cope with cloud data sprawl. Dig is founded by three cyber security veterans from Microsoft and Google, and is backed by Team8, SignalFire, Felicis, CrowdStrike, Okta Ventures, CyberArk Ventures, and Merlin Ventures.

