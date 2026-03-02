Diga-Talk Solutions Promotes John K. Sullivan to Chief Business Officer

JOLIET, Ill., March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Diga-Talk Solutions proudly announces the promotion of John K. Sullivan to Chief Business Officer (CBO), strengthening the company's executive leadership team as it continues its nationwide growth in mission-critical communications.

With nearly 30 years in sales role at A Beep, LLC and a distinguished 30-year tenure in the fire service retiring as a Battalion Chief with the Addison Fire Protection District, John has built a career defined by leadership, service, and credibility in the public safety community. He joined Diga-Talk Solutions full-time in December 2025, strengthening the company's executive leadership team. His promotion to Chief Business Officer shortly after, reflects both his impact and the company's confidence in his vision for the future.

As CBO, Sullivan will oversee strategic growth initiatives, business development, partner relations, and operational alignment across Diga-Talk Solutions and its brands, including the public safety sector, Diga-Talk+ and School-Radio. His firsthand knowledge of the communication challenges faced by first responders, municipalities, school transportation departments, and enterprise organizations uniquely positions him to guide the company's continued expansion.

Throughout his fire service career, Sullivan exemplified service, mentorship, and operational excellence. That same dedication now drives his work in the private sector, where he focuses on delivering reliable, innovative communication solutions that help organizations operate more safely and efficiently.

The promotion comes as Diga-Talk Solutions and A Beep, LLC prepares to celebrate 30 years in the communications industry in 2026 — a milestone that reflects its long-standing commitment to reliability, innovation, and customer-focused service.

Founded in 1996 as A Beep, LLC, the company has grown into a leader in digital two-way communications. Since 2017, its Diga-Talk Plus brand has provided advanced Push-to-Talk over Cellular (PoC) solutions, helping businesses streamline communication with nationwide coverage. Now, as Diga-Talk Solutions, the company continues to innovate, offering next-generation communication tools designed for reliability, efficiency, and nationwide connectivity.

