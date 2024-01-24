Diga-Talk+ Welcomes New Business Development Manager

News provided by

Diga-Talk+

24 Jan, 2024, 08:32 ET

Diga-Talk+ Offers Unmatched, Competitive Two-Way Digital Communication Services

JOLIET, Ill., Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Diga-Talk Plus, a premier provider of nationwide push-to-talk, is pleased to announce the addition of David Weber to its staff in the role of Business Development Manager.  Mr. Weber joins the company from JVCKenwood, a world class leader and manufacturer of land mobile radio products.

Mr. Weber is a seasoned veteran in the land mobile radio (LMR) space and has spent over 13 years at JVCKenwood with specialized mobile radio systems as the National SMR Channel Manager. He has also spent time at Otto Engineering and at Advanced/PLM Sales and Marketing as a Territory Sales Manager.  In his new position Mr. Weber will focus on growing the Diga-Talk Plus product line and dealer offerings.

"As we continue to see Diga-Talk Plus, a push-to-talk over cellular technology not only replacing but also augmenting conventional LMR systems, we are very excited to add David to our successful team. LMR and SMR operators throughout the nation have embraced Diga-Talk Plus. David will be available with his knowledge and experience to assist system operators." said Frank Anderson, CEO.

The Diga-Talk Plus dealer program was launched in the last quarter of 2018 and has grown exponentially since its inception. More information is at www.digatalkplus.com.

https://www.linkedin.com/in/david-weber-a658047/

Diga-Talk Plus will be at IWCE in Orlando March 27-28 Booth 750 

Media Contact:
A Beep, LLC/Diga-Talk+
Ariadne Ippolito
815-740-1780
[email protected] 

SOURCE Diga-Talk+

