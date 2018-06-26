Digamma.ai and the U.S. Geological Survey Announce Machine Learning Research Partnership

SARATOGA, Calif., June 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Digamma.ai is proud to announce a partnership with the U.S. Geological Survey to apply state-of-the-art machine learning algorithms towards the study of landslides and other natural hazards. "The purpose of this project is to produce algorithms that are capable of automatically recognizing hazardous landscape changes through the interpretation of remote sensing, LiDAR, drone imagery, and satellite imagery data," Vadim Zaliva, Digamma.ai's CEO, explained. "The algorithms will be trained to identify slow-moving landslides that are active over many years, rapid landslides that result from storms or earthquakes, or landscape deformation associated with earthquakes."

The objective of the partnership is to better understand landscape responses to earthquakes and large storms in addition to finding the location of landslides that are active over long periods of time. This knowledge will assist in response to earthquakes that cause widespread landslides.

Historically, mapping these hazards involves hours spent combing over aerial photographs and digital terrain models, interpreting areas affected by landslides and digitizing the outlines of landslide features. However, this repetitive and time-consuming process takes up time USGS investigators could be spending on field investigations, data analysis, experimental design, and other key tasks.

"Studying natural hazards is a crucial and important undertaking," USGS Spokesperson said. "By automating these tasks with machine learning, Digamma.ai will help our teams realize significant productivity gains while simultaneously increasing the size and number of datasets that can be analyzed."

"We're really excited about using machine learning to deliver a significant research advantage to the USGS," Zaliva said. "Our partnership with the USGS is an excellent example of the value machine learning can bring to tackling real-life problems that will ultimately impact the lives of many."

About the U.S. Geological Survey

Created by an act of Congress in 1879, the USGS has evolved over the ensuing 125 years, matching its talent and knowledge to the progress of science and technology. The USGS is the sole science agency for the Department of the Interior. It is sought out by thousands of partners and customers for its natural science expertise and its vast earth and biological data holdings.

We provide science about the natural hazards that threaten lives and livelihoods, the water, energy, minerals, and other natural resources we rely on, the health of our ecosystems and environment, and the impacts of climate and land-use change. Our scientists develop new methods and tools to enable timely, relevant, and useful information about the Earth and its processes.

About Digamma.ai

Digamma.ai is the artificial intelligence and machine learning branch of Codeminders, a company with over 100 employees and over fourteen years of experience developing complex solutions. We are machine learning consultants, partners and engineers to startup founders and enterprises interested in integrating AI and machine learning into their products.

