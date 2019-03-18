DIGARC Announces Launch of EXPLORE, a New Software Solution to Support Student Recruitment in Higher Education

ORLANDO, Fla., March 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at its 6th Annual DigarcU User Conference, DIGARC, a leading provider of higher education technology solutions, announced a new software solution called EXPLORE. The easy-to-implement interactive website modules enable students to research programs, careers, transfer information, costs and more, without leaving an institution's website.

DIGARC, a leading provider of higher education technology solutions, announced a new software solution called EXPLORE in front of 160 Colleges and Universities.

"We've helped higher ed institutions modernize their website experiences since we launched the first online catalog management system in 2001," says Angela Selden, CEO of DIGARC. "EXPLORE continues that history of innovation now in areas that accelerate enrollment and support student success."

Colleges and universities can implement the pre-built, highly configurable EXPLORE modules on their websites with minimal IT involvement, improving their recruitment efforts without significant time investment or cost for application development, data collection or maintenance.

"With the insight gained from EXPLORE, institutions can create more effective communications across the student life-cycle, providing students meaningful value in their college selection process and beyond," says Craig Maslowsky, VP of EXPLORE.

EXPLORE joins three other DIGARC Connected Curriculum™ solutions—the Acalog academic catalog management system, Curriculog curriculum management system and SECTION schedule planning system.

"Prospective students can quickly find the return on investment, accurate course and program data we know weighs heavily on the college selection process without going to other websites," says Kevin Jensen, Associate VP and Chief Enrollment Management Officer for SUNY Oneonta, which uses Acalog, Curriculog and EXPLORE. "They get an improved website experience, and our staff are able to better connect with prospective students and support our marketing."

The 6th Annual DigarcU User Conference brought a record-setting 270 DIGARC software users from 161 higher education institutions to Disney's Yacht Club Resort, Orlando. To learn more about DIGARC EXPLORE, visit www.digarc.com/solutions/Student-pathfinder

ABOUT DIGARC

Founded in 2001, DIGARC is a leading provider of education technology, now serving more than 600 clients in North America and beyond. DIGARC provides the unified platform, products and services that connect curriculum data to align the offerings of educational providers with student success. DIGARC is based in central Florida, with offices in Orlando and Lakeland.

Media Contact:

Benjamin Powell

Phone: 863.286.0053

Email: bpowell@digarc.com

Related Links

DIGARC's EXPLORE

About DIGARC

SOURCE DIGARC