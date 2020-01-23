Digbi Health Announces Appointment of Imran Junaid, MD, as Chief Medical Officer

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Demonstrating a continued commitment to building a world-class medical affairs leadership team, Digbi Health today announced the appointment of Dr. Imran Junaid, MD, as Chief Medical Officer, driving the company towards integrating proven, medically effective genetics and microbiome science with conventional care protocols to tackle obesity, associated inflammatory comorbidities and a more integrated role with health plans and health systems.

After completing his training at UCLA, Dr. Junaid helped launch and served as Medical Director of the Medical Weight Management program at Kaiser Permanente. As the current Executive Medical Director of Jiva Health, Junaid leads a multidisciplinary integrative medical practice focused on precision preventative care for allergy, diabetes and obesity.

"Throughout my career, I have strived to provide specific individualized recommendations to help my patients gain health and reduce disease burden. For too long, we have practiced medicine with one arm tied behind our backs. With genetic and gut microbiome advancements that enable Digbi's platform, we are finally empowered to provide personalized targeted health interventions and fight back the tsunami of Obesity-related chronic ailments that degrade the health of our patients," said Imran Junaid, MD. "I'm delighted to be part of the team that is at the forefront of combining data science, behavior enablement and traditional care with proven DNA and gut microbiome science to prevent and reverse obesity," he said.

"Doctors, scientists, patients and, increasingly, employers and payers understand obesity and diabetes are multifactorial diseases that are rooted in the genetics and the gut microbiome of an individual. We are delivering the first fully operational multifactorial precision care platform and working with insurers like Blue Shield of California and doctors to democratize access to millions. The millions who have struggled under the yoke of ineffective one-size-fits-all digital solutions and the stigma of 'poor self-control' while fighting obesity and associated comorbidities like skin conditions, chronic inflammation, gut disorders, hypertension, thyroid disorders, PCOS, elevated cholesterol and diabetes. Dr. Junaid brings a proven track record for clinical development and will guide us to deliver outcomes and scale effectively," said Ranjan Sinha, CEO and founder of Digbi Health.

Imran also served as Chief of Allergy at Kaiser Permanente, led the asthma quality programs for Northern California and served as the National Asthma Guideline Co-Chair at Permanente Federation.

About Digbi Health

Digbi Health is a first-of-its-kind, life-transforming gut microbiome and DNA based precision digital therapeutic ( pDTx) company focused on empowering those who have struggled under the yoke of ineffective one-size-fits-all care programs and the stigma of "poor self-control" while fighting obesity and associated comorbidities like skin conditions, chronic inflammation, gut disorders, hypertension, thyroid disorders, PCOS, and elevated cholesterol. The company offers a prescription-grade digitally delivered personalized obesity and diabetes management program based on an individual's gut biome, DNA, blood markers and lifestyle factors. Digbi Health is prescribed by doctors, health care providers and insurance companies. Digbi Health is currently conducting three Institutional Review Board approved human studies. Learn more at www.digbihealth.com. Or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook or Twitter.

